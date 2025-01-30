GATTO ASTUCCI INC CONFIRMS CHOICE OF USA MARKET

Cristian Paravano general manager confirms from New York office the group's desire to grow in the U.S. market

BELLUNO, ITALY, ITALY, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gatto Astucci, an Italian company and international leader in packaging and visuals for major eyewear, jewelry and beauty brands, has bet on the U.S. market and continues to believe that this year “will be the year of records for the Group.” Group managing director Cristian Paravano is convinced of this, from the financial and economic heart of the States, New York, where Gatto inc. is based.“We believe that this year will be the year of records for the Group,” he confirms, ”both in terms of packaging and the three-dimensional visual sector dedicated to the great maisons, especially beauty. It will be a two-speed year, with a slower first part and a second part of greater recovery and growth,” he explains.Italian companies at home in the States, therefore, believe in a positive evolution of scenarios.“We will continue to create solutions and services, in Italy and in Usa, that are fully in tune with our commitment to sustainable development,” says Paravano, in fact, decisively. Regardless of government guidelines, we have experienced on our business management the positive effects of how sustainability is combined with profitability and how it is possible to reach the same product goals using less water, fewer resources and producing less Co2.Gatto Group, therefore, will continue in its strategy of developing the U.S. market by continuing to interpret its green philosophy, because “we are convinced that this belief takes companies much farther,” the manager concluded.

