Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,455 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks - 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE: 25B1000592

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger                              

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: January 29, 2025, at 2145 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street Saxtons River (Windham County), Vermont

 

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Nicole Cota                                               

AGE:36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saxtons River, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a family fight in progress at a residence on Main Street in the Village of Saxtons River (Windham County), Vermont.

 

Vermont State Police responded and determined that 36-year-old Nicole Cota had physically assaulted another family member and was arrested for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Cota was transported to Westminster Barracks for processing.

 

Cota was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 1230 hours to answer the above charge. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/30/2025 / 12:30pm

COURT: Windham County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Included

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks - 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more