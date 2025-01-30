Westminster Barracks - 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE: 25B1000592

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: January 29, 2025, at 2145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street Saxtons River (Windham County), Vermont

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Nicole Cota

AGE:36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saxtons River, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a family fight in progress at a residence on Main Street in the Village of Saxtons River (Windham County), Vermont.

Vermont State Police responded and determined that 36-year-old Nicole Cota had physically assaulted another family member and was arrested for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Cota was transported to Westminster Barracks for processing.

Cota was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 1230 hours to answer the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/30/2025 / 12:30pm

COURT: Windham County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.