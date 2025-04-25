Derby Barracks / Missing Person Located

UPDATE:

Linck was located at approximately 1850 hours in a wooded area off of Wild Branch Road by troopers being assisted from above by an aircrew from the VT Army National Guard, who had responded to assist in the search. He was extricated from the woods by uniformed troopers and troopers assigned to the Search and Rescue Team, and evaluated by Hardwick Rescue personnel as a precaution.

The Vermont State Police thanks the members of the public and various assisting agencies who contributed to bringing a safe end to this search.

The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is currently conducting search operations in the area of Wild Branch Road and VT-14 for David Linck, 80, of Craftsbury. Linck is a white man, approximately 5’8” and 140-150 lbs with short white hair and was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a gray jacket, and a green/blue long sleeve flannel shirt. Linck was last seen at his residence on Wild Branch Road around 1230 today, departed in an unknown direction and has not been seen since.

Units in the area assisting with the search include the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, K9 Unit, Derby Barracks Patrol Troopers, the Craftsbury Fire Department, and local volunteers.

Members of the public are requested to report any sightings to VSP Dispatch at (802) 334-8881.