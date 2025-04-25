St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI - Drug, DUI - Refusal, Gross Negligent Operation, Contempt of Court, Et al.

VSP News Release – Incident

CASE#: 25A4003628

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4-24-25 at 0950 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-2 / Dole Hill Road, Danville, VT

DUI - Drug DUI - Criminal Refusal Gross Negligent Operation Impeding Public Officers Contempt of Court Violation of Conditions of Release (x2) Conditions of Release – Arrest Upon Violation (x2)

ACCUSED: Walter Baldwin

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol near the intersection of US-2 and Dole Hill Road in Danville, VT, when they were advised of a gold-colored Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound in the area and operating erratically. Troopers patrolled in search for the suspect vehicle and located it minutes later.

Troopers observed the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Walter Baldwin (31), failing to maintain his lane of travel, swerving into oncoming traffic nearly striking eastbound and westbound motorists, and parking in the opposing lane of travel on US-2. When Troopers approached, Baldwin exited his vehicle and began walking out into oncoming traffic, causing several motorists to swerve to avoid striking him. He then retreated to his vehicle and failed to obey Troopers’ commands, requiring Troopers to escort him to a safer location.

While speaking with Baldwin, Troopers observed several signs of impairment. Troopers conducted Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) tests, and subsequently took Baldwin into custody. He was then transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks. As such, Baldwin was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 0830 hours, for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4-25-25 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819