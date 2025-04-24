St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault / Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001756
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/14/2025 at approximately 1653 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Noah Fortin
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: NA
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks received a report of a child abuse incident at a residence in Richford, VT. Subsequent investigation led Troopers to charge Noah Fortin, 24, with Domestic Assault and Cruelty to a child. Fortin was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 04/25/2025 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/25/25 at 1:00pm
COURT: St Albans
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
