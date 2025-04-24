St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault / Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2001756

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/14/2025 at approximately 1653 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Noah Fortin

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks received a report of a child abuse incident at a residence in Richford, VT. Subsequent investigation led Troopers to charge Noah Fortin, 24, with Domestic Assault and Cruelty to a child. Fortin was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 04/25/2025 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/25/25 at 1:00pm

COURT: St Albans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







