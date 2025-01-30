Texas Governor Greg Abbott Proclaims January 2025 to be Radon Action Month in the State of Texas

Governor Greg Abbott Sheds Light on the Hidden Health Risks of Radon

Governor Abbott’s proclamation of Radon Action Month is a crucial step in raising awareness about the hidden dangers of radon exposure in Texas.” — Zan Jones, Radonova, Inc.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One in 10 Texas homes have high radon levels and approximately 1,500 Texans suffer from radon induced lung cancer every year, according to the Indoor Environments Association Texas Governor Greg Abbott urges all Texans to “learn about radon, to assess their individual risk, and to test their homes for this covert killer.”The EPA observes January each year as Radon Action Month with the goal of increasing public awareness of radon, promoting radon testing and mitigation, and advancing the use of radon-resistant new construction practices. Globally, there is increasing awareness of the health risks posed by radon exposure. The World Health Organization estimates 84,000 deaths are caused by radon-induced lung cancer every year – with 21,000 of those lives being lost in the United States and 3,000 in Canada.Quick facts about radon risks- Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who don’t smoke and the #2 cause of lung cancer nationwide.- Approximately 1 in 15 U.S. homes have elevated radon levels, according to the EPA.- Smokers have a 25% higher risk of lung cancer if they have also been exposed to radon.- A child’s risk of lung cancer “may be almost twice as high as the risk to adults exposed to the same amount of radon,” according to the ATSDR division of the CDC. Children have smaller lungs and faster breathing rates which means they can inhale more radon gas.What is radon?Radon is a radioactive gas that forms from the breakdown of uranium in soil, rocks, and water. It seeps into homes and buildings from the ground through cracks in the foundation, sump pumps, and holes around floor joints and pipes. When inhaled into the lungs, radon decays into radioactive alpha particles. These radioactive particles damage the DNA of cells that line the lungs. Over time, these damaged cells can develop into lung cancer.Radon testing in winter monthsA key reason for measuring for radon during winter is that homes are tightly sealed to retain heat and keep people warm. This causes the radon that seeps in to have less chance of being ventilated out. People also tend to spend more time indoors during the colder winter months. If a home has high radon, the home occupants have increased risk of radon exposure during these months.Simple ways to measure for radonRadon tests can be performed with an easy do-it-yourself home test or by a certified radon measurement professional. The EPA has set the radon action level in the United States at 4 pCi/L (picocuries per liter). Radonova offers radon test kits for homeowners and radon professionals.- QuickScreen is a 2-to-4-day charcoal radon screener for obtaining a quick snapshot of radon levels.- The 10-to-90 day Rapidos alpha track detector provides detailed and accurate results in a relatively quick period.- Radtrak is the most popular alpha track radon detector in the world. It is deployed for up to 365 days and is the most accurate option.Radon measurement professionals and home inspectors may also benefit from the SPIRIT continuous radon monitor instrument.What to do when radon levels are highAt the actionable limit of 4.0 pCi/L or higher, ventilation in the house should be improved and/or a radon mitigation system will need to be installed. The EPA recommends a qualified radon service provider to perform this work such as a certified radon mitigator who can be found by visiting NRPP.info and typing in one’s zip code.

