Radonova Features the SPIRIT Continuous Radon Monitor at the InterNACHI Pro Inspectors Convention

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Held in Orlando, Florida on February 16-18, 2025, the InterNACHI Pro Inspectors Convention brought together home inspectors from around the world. The event featured a vendor expo, educational workshops, and hands-on demonstrations for over 1,000 attendees. Workshops were divided into four subject areas: Advanced Inspections, Ancillary Services, Business and Marketing, and Commercial Inspections.Radonova featured their NRPP and C-NRPP approved SPIRIT continuous radon monitor . This compact portable device measures hourly radon in real time, stores the data in the cloud, and transfers that data wirelessly. Users have access to the radon results through Radonova's online portal where the data can be easily downloaded prior to retrieving the device from a client’s home. The SPIRIT also includes sensors for air pressure, temperature, humidity and movement/tampering as well as a 60-day rechargeable battery.Radon testing with a continuous radon monitor is one of the many ancillary services offered by home inspectors. A radon test is part of a comprehensive home inspection needed for real estate transactions. Additionally, a radon test can be an added revenue generator for home inspectors while giving them a competitive advantage in their market.“Our involvement at the InterNACHI Pro Inspectors Convention reinforces our commitment to improving public health with precise and user-friendly radon detection instruments,” says Zan Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at Radonova, Inc. “Supporting home inspectors and radon measurement professionals by helping them provide accurate radon reports in a timely manner remains our primary goal."At times home inspectors may use a short-term low-cost passive detector, such as the QuickScreen charcoal test, as a first-step for radon detection. These detectors can be deployed in a home for 48-96 hours and then sent back to a lab for analysis where results are then emailed to the home inspector.Radon is the #2 cause of lung cancer after smoking, and the #1 cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers. The EPA recommends testing a home for radon when buying or selling a home. If the radon measurement is 4.0 picocuries per liter or higher, then it is recommended that a radon mitigation system be installed.Radon is an odorless, colorless gas released during the natural decay of uranium in soil and rocks. It enters homes through cracks and other openings in foundations such as sump pumps. Homes trap radon inside where the gas decays into harmful radioactive atoms that get caught in the respiratory tract when people breathe. Over time, radon exposure causes lung cancer. New and old homes, well-sealed and drafty homes, and homes with or without basements all have the potential for dangerous levels.About RadonovaRadonova is the laboratory of choice for numerous government radon surveys, as well as other public, and private sector large-scale measurement contracts around the world. A truly global laboratory, Radonova is active in over 80 countries and has performed millions of radon measurements. Contact Radonova at 331-814-2200.

