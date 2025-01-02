Radonova Collaborates During National Radon Action Month & National Blood Donor Month To Save Lives

January is both National Blood Donor Month and National Radon Action Month

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- January marks both National Blood Donor Month and National Radon Action Month, offering a unique opportunity to unite efforts in saving lives through blood donation and preventing lung cancer by promoting awareness of radon testing.Classified as a Class A carcinogen, radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer among people who don’t smoke and is responsible for an estimated 21,000 deaths a year. The EPA has set an action level for indoor radon levels at 4.0 pCi/L and recommends that homes testing at or above this level be mitigated to reduce the radon level in the home. During this month, the EPA encourages people to learn about the harmful effects of radon, test one’s home for radon, and spread radon awareness.January is also National Blood Donor Month which was first proclaimed in 1969 by President Richard Nixon to encourage volunteers to donate blood at a time when there is often a critical need. Every blood donor can save up to three lives.For the third year, Radonova is teaming up with the Illinois suburb of Lombard to provide radon test kits to blood donors during the Lombard Winter Blood Drives. “About 40% of the homes in Illinois have high radon levels with over 1,400 Illinoisians suffering from radon-induced lung cancer every year,” says Zan Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Radonova. “We’ve learned that by collaborating with other causes in our communities, both efforts become more successful,” continues Jones. “Our goal is to jointly work to increase awareness for radon testing and blood donation. Both can save lives.”Increasing Radon AwarenessTo increase radon awareness and reduce lung cancer, Radonova encourages people to:• Test one’s home for radon with an easy home radon test kit and tell your friends and family about it. Share it on social media.• If you are a smoker, make quitting your New Year’s resolution. Smokers who are exposed to radon have an even higher chance of developing lung cancer.• Contact your local school system to encourage radon education at school. The EPA offers teachers a radon education curriculum for middle and high school students.• Ask your local school district if the school buildings have been tested for radon. Teachers and students can spend up to 10 hours per day in school buildings.• Schedule a time for everyone in your neighborhood to test your homes together. Radon can vary from home to home within the same neighborhood, so it is important that everyone test their own home. Publicize it in HOA communication and share it on the community Facebook page or neighborhood message board.Just as donating blood will save lives, spreading awareness about the effects of radon and taking action is lifesaving. Performing a radon test can be as simple as opening a plastic bag, deploying it for a set amount of time, and returning it to the lab for analysis. Or, one can contact a Certified Radon Measurement professional in the area who can perform the radon measurement and make recommendations about how to proceed if the radon level is high.

