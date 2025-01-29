MPD Makes Arrest in Felony Threats Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in two felony threats offenses.

On Monday, January 27, 2025, at approximately 6:49 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 6100 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, for a report of a man who displayed a weapon. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect threatened to harm multiple victims while in possession of a handgun. The suspect fled shortly after making the threat and there were no injuries.

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 29-year-old Tevin Williams of Southeast, DC, was charged with Threat to Kidnap Or Injure A Person and Threats to Do Bodily Harm.

Detective’s connected Williams to a previous offense that occurred in Northeast. As a result, Williams was additionally charged with the below:

Threats to Do Bodily Harm: On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast, the suspect threatened victims while in possession of a handgun. CCN: 24180211

CCN: 25012979

