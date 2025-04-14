MPD Arrests Suspect in Clay Place Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Monday, March 17, 2025, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the DC Fire EMS station located in the Unit block of 49th Street, Northeast, for an adult male who had walked in suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. The detectives’ investigation revealed that the offense occurred in the 4000 block of Clay Place, Northeast.

On Friday, April 11, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, located and arrested 31-year-old Mickyel Goodwin, of Southeast, DC, in Hyattsville, MD. Goodwin has been charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 25038612

