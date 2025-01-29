MPD Searching for Southwest Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for four suspects in a robbery that occurred in Southwest.

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at approximately 5:26 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 400 block of L’Enfant Plaza, Southwest. The suspects physically assaulted the victim, implied that they had a weapon, and proceeded to take the victim’s property. The suspect took the victim’s property and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25013436

###