CBP Marine Interdiction Agents Arrest Convicted Murderer During Maritime Smuggling Attempt
SAN DIEGO – CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) arrested a convicted murderer on Jan. 24, while interception a maritime smuggling attempt off the Southern California coast.
AMO Marine Interdiction Agents stopped a 20-foot vessel approximately six miles west of Solana Beach, California.
Upon boarding the vessel, agents encountered six individuals. Further investigation revealed that all six were Mexican nationals attempting to enter the United State illegally.
AMO seized the vessel, and the illegal aliens were taken into custody for processing at the Chula Vista Border Patrol Station. During processing one of the individuals was identified as, Alejandro ARELLANO-Mejia, a previously deported felon who had served a 15-year sentence for murder.
ARELLANO-Mejia is being charged with 18 USC 1326(Reentry after Formal Removal), a felony offense.
“Our agents patrol tirelessly day and night to prevent serious criminal aliens from making it to our shores,” said Jeremy Varhola, Assistant Director of Marine Operations.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.