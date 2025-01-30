CBP Marine Interdiction Agents Arrest Convicted Murderer During Maritime Smuggling Attempt

SAN DIEGO – CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) arrested a convicted murderer on Jan. 24, while interception a maritime smuggling attempt off the Southern California coast.

AMO Marine Interdiction Agents stopped a 20-foot vessel approximately six miles west of Solana Beach, California.

Upon boarding the vessel, agents encountered six individuals. Further investigation revealed that all six were Mexican nationals attempting to enter the United State illegally.

AMO seized the vessel, and the illegal aliens were taken into custody for processing at the Chula Vista Border Patrol Station. During processing one of the individuals was identified as, Alejandro ARELLANO-Mejia, a previously deported felon who had served a 15-year sentence for murder.

ARELLANO-Mejia is being charged with 18 USC 1326(Reentry after Formal Removal), a felony offense.

“Our agents patrol tirelessly day and night to prevent serious criminal aliens from making it to our shores,” said Jeremy Varhola, Assistant Director of Marine Operations.