Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests, has released the following statement in response to reported tree spiking in the Fairy Creek watershed:

“Last week, I was notified that there are reports of tree spiking in the Fairy Creek area of southern Vancouver Island.

“Spiking a tree, or even attempting to, is a dangerous criminal activity that puts the health and safety of B.C.’s forestry workers at risk. These reports are incredibly alarming and I condemn this criminal behaviour.

“We immediately notified both the forestry licensee and the local First Nation. We have also referred this matter to the RCMP. An investigation is ongoing.

“If anyone has any information, I encourage them to contact the Nanaimo RCMP detachment at 250 754-2345 and reference this file number: NA25-2275.”