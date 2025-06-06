Province supports emergency operations centres to keep communities safe
CANADA, June 6 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund supports projects that help local governments and First Nations to better prepare for emergencies. This funding is provided by the Province and administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.
Local governments and First Nations throughout British Columbia will receive nearly $7 million from the emergency operations centre (EOC) equipment and training funding stream as follows:
?Esdilagh First Nation – Cargo trailer for mobile EOC, foundational training and tabletop exercise for staff.
Amount: $39,720
Abbotsford – Training and hands‑on mock event exercises to practice essential procedures.
Amount: $39,587
Adams Lake Indian Band – Comprehensive EOC training, tabletop exercise and supplies for EOC.
Amount: $40,000
Regional: Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District – This project provides EOC training and a multi-jurisdictional simulation exercise, and supplies IT equipment, communications equipment and office supplies.
Amount: $117,790
Sub-applicants: Port Alberni, Tofino
Regional: Alert Bay – Cormorant Island’s EOC will receive EOC training and IT, operational and communications equipment, including solar power system.
Amount: $80,000
Sub-applicant: ‘Namgis First Nation
Anspayaxw Band– The project boosts EOC capacity by supplying essential IT equipment and conducting a functional exercise.
Amount: $40,000
Armstrong – This project delivers EOC essentials and radio training, and supplies office equipment and drones to bolster EOC readiness.
Amount: $30,083
Ashcroft – Equips emergency operations centre with portable EOC kits, delivers Level 1 EOC training and runs exercises to practice essential emergency procedures.
Amount: $40,000
Barriere – This project provides EOC with office supplies, provides introductory EOC training and conducts tabletop exercises to practice critical procedures.
Amount: $37,944
Belcarra – This project provides a mobile trailer for storing and relocating EOC equipment.
Amount: $33,150
Blueberry River First Nations – Communications equipment, office supplies and training to manage emergency situations.
Amount: $39,984
Bowen Island – This project supplies mobile EOC equipment, distributes Rapid Damage Assessment kits and delivers a one-day EOC refresher course.
Amount: $40,000
Bulkley-Nechako Regional District – Facilitates EOC exercises and evacuation workshops to rehearse response co-ordination and safe evacuation procedures.
Amount: $36,863
Capital Regional District – This project provides EOC training and exercise to rehearse procedures and strengthen co-ordinated response.
Amount: $40,000
Cariboo Regional District – Mobile EOC and foundational training for staff.
Amount: $21,966
Central Coast Regional District – This project provides foundational EOC training, IT equipment and internet connectivity.
Amount: $39,999
Regional: Central Okanagan Regional District – This project provides staff development and training to enhance EOC capabilities.
Amount: $240,000
Sub-applicants: Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation
Central Saanich – This project provides EOC training, exercises and IT equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Chawathil First Nation – This project provides portable/deployable EOC kits.
Amount: $39,102
Clearwater – This project provides EOC training, office supplies and IT, operational and communications equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Coldstream – This project provides EOC training, tabletop exercise and IT, operational and communications equipment.
Amount: $39,979
Columbia Shuswap Regional District – This project provides a workflow-management system and EOC staff training.
Amount: $39,350
Colwood – This project provides EOC training and supplies office, IT and operational equipment.
Amount: $24,184
Regional: Comox Valley Regional District - This project provides multi‑jurisdictional EOC training and supplies IT and operational equipment.
Amount: $195,000
Sub-applicants: Comox, Courtenay, Cumberland, K’ómoks First Nation
Cook’s Ferry Indian Band – This project provides EOC training and IT equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Coquitlam – This project provides Incident Command System 200 training and exercises.
Amount: $40,000
Cowichan Tribes – This project provides IT, communications and office supplies.
Amount: $40,000
Regional: Cowichan Valley Regional District – This project provides EOC position training and supplies office, IT and operational equipment.
Amount: $200,000
Sub-applicants: Duncan, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan, North Cowichan
Creston – This project provides EOC training, exercises and IT equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Doig River First Nation – Radio equipment and evacuation-operation supplies.
Amount: $29,328
Regional: East Kootenay Regional District – This project provides full‑scale EOC training and exercises and supplies operational, communications and IT equipment.
Amount: $320,000
Sub-applicants: ʔaq’am, Canal Flats, Cranbrook, Fernie, Invermere, Kimberley, Radium Hot Springs, Shuswap Band
Elkford – This project provides drone training and EOC training (Introduction, Essentials and Incident Command System courses).
Amount: $40,000
Enderby – This project provides IT equipment, office supplies and operational-equipment upgrades.
Amount: $23,435
Esk’etemc First Nation – This project provides communications equipment and operational supplies.
Amount: $31,818
Regional: Fort St. James – This project provides EOC training and supplies IT, communications and operational equipment.
Amount: $79,198
Sub-applicant: Nak’azdli Whut’en
Fraser Valley Regional District – Simulation exercise and emergency operations centre supplies.
Amount: $40,000
Fraser-Fort George Regional District – Operation supplies and EOC essentials training.
Amount: $40,000
Gibsons – Operations training and supplies to create and maintain an EOC in an existing facility.
Amount: $40,000
Gitga’at First Nation – This project provides training and supplies IT and communications equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Golden – This project provides operational supplies and first-aid kits.
Amount: $38,490
Granisle – This project provides EOC training and supplies IT and communications equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Haisla Nation – This project provides IT equipment, electrical upgrades for sea can storage radios and tabletop exercises.
Amount: $39,755
Harrison Hot Springs – This project provides section training and operational equipment.
Amount: $34,835
Hope – This project provides foundational training and operational equipment, including a generator.
Amount: $40,000
Houston – This project provides EOC training through the emergency-management program.
Amount: $40,000
Hudson’s Hope – Portable/deployable emergency operations centre kit and sections training.
Amount: $40,000
Huu-ay-aht First Nations – This project provides IT and operational equipment, training and tabletop exercises.
Amount: $39,830
Iskut First Nation – This project provides IT and communications equipment, including drone for communications and supplies a backup generator for reliable power and situational awareness.
Amount: $40,000
Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations – EOC capacity expanded with a mobile trailer for on‑site emergency co-ordination.
Amount: $40,000
Kamloops – This project provides IT equipment, EOC materials and staff training.
Amount: $40,000
Kanaka Bar Indian Band – This project provides EOC kits and staff grab-and-go bags.
Amount: $37,240
Kent – Foundational training and functional exercise.
Amount: $39,911
Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation – IT, communications and operational equipment, including generator and trailer.
Amount: $40,000
Kitimat – Communication equipment and training enhancements.
Amount: $21,549
Kitselas First Nation – This project provides training and exercises and supplies IT, communications and operational equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Kwakiutl Band Council – This project provides IT and communications equipment, orientation and exercises.
Amount: $40,000
Kwikwetlem First Nation – Tabletop exercise and operational equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Langley City – This project provides section‑specific and foundational training.
Amount: $39,870
Langley Township – Operational equipment and foundational training.
Amount: $40,000
Lheidli-T’enneh First Nation (Northside) – This project provides tabletop walkthrough and foundational training.
Amount: $34,794
Lheidli-T’enneh First Nation (Southside) – This project provides tabletop walkthrough and foundational training.
Amount: $34,794
Lhtako Dene Nation – Radio equipment, generator and operation supplies.
Amount: $30,000
Lillooet – This project provides refresher training and IT equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Lytton First Nation – This project provides office and communications equipment.
Amount: $38,947
Mackenzie – This project provides communications equipment and training.
Amount: $39,890
Maple Ridge – Functional exercise and operational equipment.
Amount: $39,538
McLeod Lake Indian Band – Operations supplies and EOC training.
Amount: $39,190
Merritt – EOC capacity building through training and new equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Metchosin – Mobile EOC and power-supply project, includes office supplies, operational and communications equipment, and training and exercises.
Amount: $39,700
Mission – Functional exercise and operation supplies.
Amount: $32,776
Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nations – Enhancements to the emergency-management program, including EOC training.
Amount: $39,765
Nanaimo – This project provides IT equipment, communications equipment and operational supplies.
Amount: $34,000
Regional: Nanaimo Regional District – This project provides section training, mock exercises, operational equipment and office supplies, including rapid damage assessment kits.
Amount: $80,000
Sub-applicant: District of Lantzville
Nelson – EOC improvements through IT and communications equipment and staff-training exercise.
Amount: $40,000
North Okanagan Regional District – This project provides IT and communications equipment and EOC training.
Amount: $40,000
North Saanich – This project provides operational equipment, including a generator to operate during power outage.
Amount: $40,000
Regional: North Vancouver District – Functional exercise to test municipal evacuation plan and section-specific training.
Amount: $120,000
Sub-applicants: North Vancouver City, West Vancouver
Northern Rockies Regional Municipality – Mobile EOC and operation supplies.
Amount: $39,000
Nuxalk Nation – This project provides operational equipment, including a generator.
Amount: $40,000
Oak Bay – This project provides EOC training and supplies office and operational equipment.
Amount: $39,800
Regional: Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District – This project provides EOC section training and supplies grab‑and‑go kits, communication and mapping tools, identification equipment and operational supplies.
Amount: $199,600
Sub-applicants: Keremeos, Oliver, Osoyoos, Summerland
Pacheedaht First Nation – This project provides training, exercises and supplies sea can storage, IT equipment and first-aid supplies.
Amount: $38,655
Peace River Regional District – This project provides office, IT and operational equipment, including 72-hour kits.
Amount: $39,853
Pemberton – Conferencing equipment and foundational training.
Amount: $40,000
Penticton – This project provides EOC training and tabletop exercises and supplies IT and communications equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Pitt Meadows – Mobile emergency operations centre equipment and functional exercise.
Amount: $40,000
Port Coquitlam – Tabletop exercise and section training.
Amount: $40,000
Port Edward – This project provides emergency support services training and supplies office, IT and communications equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Port Hardy – This project provides EOC exercises and supplies operational equipment, including solar backup power.
Amount: $37,200
Port Moody – Functional tabletop exercise and operational equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Princeton – This project provides first-aid supplies, incident command vests, communications equipment and EOC training.
Amount: $40,000
qathet Regional District – This project provides operational equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Regional: Qualicum Beach – This project provides training, exercises and IT equipment.
Amount: $80,000
Sub-applicant: Parksville
Quatsino First Nation – This project provides training and supplies operational and communications equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Saanich – This project provides EOC with conferencing equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Saik’uz First Nation – This project provides a mobile EOC trailer, IT, communications and operational equipment.
Amount: $38,425
Seabird Island Band – Functional exercise, foundational training and operation supplies.
Amount: $33,660
Sékw’elw’as – This project provides communications equipment and tabletop exercises.
Amount: $40,000
Sidney – EOC training for staff.
Amount: $35,500
Regional: Siska Band – This project enhances the operation of EOC through communications equipment.
Amount: $159,043
Sub-applicants: Nicomen Indian Band, Oregon Jack Creek Band, Shackan Indian Band
Skeetchestn Indian Band – This project provides operational equipment, including an auxiliary power generator.
Amount: $39,128
Skowkale First Nation – This project provides foundational and section training.
Amount: $30,173
Skwláx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw – This project provides EOC with IT, communications equipment and activation exercises.
Amount: $39,904
Smithers – Joint training operations and communications equipment.
Amount: $39,900
SnPink’tn – Implementing technology into the EOC through IT equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Songhees Nation – This project provides training and supplies operational and office equipment, including storage and a generator.
Amount: $39,935
Sooke – This project provides EOC training, exercises and operational equipment, including a drone.
Amount: $40,000
Spuzzum First Nation – Section training and functional exercise.
Amount: $40,000
Squamish – This project provides a functional exercise and Incident Command System training.
Amount: $35,000
Sqwá First Nation – This project provides IT and operational equipment.
Amount: $40,000
SȾÁUTW̱ First Nation – This project provides EOC training and IT, communications and operational equipment.
Amount: $31,395
Stewart – This project provides communications equipment updates.
Amount: $10,116
Regional: Strathcona Regional District – This project provides EOC training and supplies IT equipment, communications equipment, operational equipment and office supplies.
Amount: $360,000
Sub-applicants: Campbell River, Ehattesaht First Nation, Gold River, Nuchatlaht First Nation, Port McNeill, Sayward, Tahsis, Zeballos
Takla Nation – This project provides training and supplies IT equipment, communications equipment and operational equipment.
Amount: $39,774
Taylor – Tabletop exercise and foundational training.
Amount: $23,919
Telkwa – This project provides EOC training and supplies IT equipment, communications equipment and office supplies.
Amount: $39,994
Thompson-Nicola Regional District – EOC equipment and training improvements.
Amount: $40,000
Tl’azt’en Nation – Emergency operations centre enhancement through training and generator purchase.
Amount: $40,000
Ts’il kaz koh – EOC project includes mobile trailer, training and operational equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Tsal’alh – Portable/deployable EOC kit and sections training.
Amount: $39,197
Tsartlip First Nation – This project provides EOC exercises and supplies IT, communications and operational equipment.
Amount: $29,895
Tseshaht First Nation – This project provides EOC training, office supplies and portable operational and communications equipment.
Amount: $39,991
Tsilhqot’in National Government – Tabletop exercise and foundational training.
Amount: $37,500
Tsleil-waututh Nation – Section training and tabletop exercise.
Amount: $39,958
Ucluelet – This project revitalizes the tsunami siren warning system.
Amount: $34,549
Valemount – Operation supplies and sections training.
Amount: $35,159
Vancouver – Incident Command Systems and section training for staff.
Amount: $36,621
Vanderhoof - This project provides IT, communications, operational and office equipment.
Amount: $27,066
Vernon – Rapid damage assessment kits and EOC training courses.
Amount: $40,000
Victoria – EOC update through IT supplies and earthquake exercise.
Amount: $39,055
We Wai Kai Nation – This project provides communications equipment and training.
Amount: $39,425
Wells – This project provides IT, office and operational equipment.
Amount: $33,165
West Moberly First Nations – This project provides functional tabletop exercise.
Amount: $32,612
Whistler – Essentials training and IT equipment.
Amount: $24,650
Williams Lake First Nation – Mock activation exercise and operational equipment.
Amount: $39,265
Witset First Nation – This project provides EOC training, communications and operational equipment.
Amount: $40,000
Xaxli’p First Nation (fountain) – Mobile EOC centre operation supplies.
Amount: $39,688
Yakweakwioose First Nation – Foundational training and operation supplies.
Amount: $26,245
Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi ‘it (tobacco plains) – This project provides a mobile EOC trailer, training and communications equipment.
Amount: $39,928
