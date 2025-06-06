Province supports emergency operations centres to keep communities safe

CANADA, June 6 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund supports projects that help local governments and First Nations to better prepare for emergencies. This funding is provided by the Province and administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.

Local governments and First Nations throughout British Columbia will receive nearly $7 million from the emergency operations centre (EOC) equipment and training funding stream as follows:

?Esdilagh First Nation – Cargo trailer for mobile EOC, foundational training and tabletop exercise for staff.

Amount: $39,720

Abbotsford – Training and hands‑on mock event exercises to practice essential procedures.

Amount: $39,587

Adams Lake Indian Band – Comprehensive EOC training, tabletop exercise and supplies for EOC.

Amount: $40,000

Regional: Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District – This project provides EOC training and a multi-jurisdictional simulation exercise, and supplies IT equipment, communications equipment and office supplies.

Amount: $117,790

Sub-applicants: Port Alberni, Tofino

Regional: Alert Bay – Cormorant Island’s EOC will receive EOC training and IT, operational and communications equipment, including solar power system.

Amount: $80,000

Sub-applicant: ‘Namgis First Nation

Anspayaxw Band– The project boosts EOC capacity by supplying essential IT equipment and conducting a functional exercise.

Amount: $40,000

Armstrong – This project delivers EOC essentials and radio training, and supplies office equipment and drones to bolster EOC readiness.

Amount: $30,083

Ashcroft – Equips emergency operations centre with portable EOC kits, delivers Level 1 EOC training and runs exercises to practice essential emergency procedures.

Amount: $40,000

Barriere – This project provides EOC with office supplies, provides introductory EOC training and conducts tabletop exercises to practice critical procedures.

Amount: $37,944

Belcarra – This project provides a mobile trailer for storing and relocating EOC equipment.

Amount: $33,150

Blueberry River First Nations – Communications equipment, office supplies and training to manage emergency situations.

Amount: $39,984

Bowen Island – This project supplies mobile EOC equipment, distributes Rapid Damage Assessment kits and delivers a one-day EOC refresher course.

Amount: $40,000

Bulkley-Nechako Regional District – Facilitates EOC exercises and evacuation workshops to rehearse response co-ordination and safe evacuation procedures.

Amount: $36,863

Capital Regional District – This project provides EOC training and exercise to rehearse procedures and strengthen co-ordinated response.

Amount: $40,000

Cariboo Regional District – Mobile EOC and foundational training for staff.

Amount: $21,966

Central Coast Regional District – This project provides foundational EOC training, IT equipment and internet connectivity.

Amount: $39,999

Regional: Central Okanagan Regional District – This project provides staff development and training to enhance EOC capabilities.

Amount: $240,000

Sub-applicants: Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation

Central Saanich – This project provides EOC training, exercises and IT equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Chawathil First Nation – This project provides portable/deployable EOC kits.

Amount: $39,102

Clearwater – This project provides EOC training, office supplies and IT, operational and communications equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Coldstream – This project provides EOC training, tabletop exercise and IT, operational and communications equipment.

Amount: $39,979

Columbia Shuswap Regional District – This project provides a workflow-management system and EOC staff training.

Amount: $39,350

Colwood – This project provides EOC training and supplies office, IT and operational equipment.

Amount: $24,184

Regional: Comox Valley Regional District - This project provides multi‑jurisdictional EOC training and supplies IT and operational equipment.

Amount: $195,000

Sub-applicants: Comox, Courtenay, Cumberland, K’ómoks First Nation

Cook’s Ferry Indian Band – This project provides EOC training and IT equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Coquitlam – This project provides Incident Command System 200 training and exercises.

Amount: $40,000

Cowichan Tribes – This project provides IT, communications and office supplies.

Amount: $40,000

Regional: Cowichan Valley Regional District – This project provides EOC position training and supplies office, IT and operational equipment.

Amount: $200,000

Sub-applicants: Duncan, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan, North Cowichan

Creston – This project provides EOC training, exercises and IT equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Doig River First Nation – Radio equipment and evacuation-operation supplies.

Amount: $29,328

Regional: East Kootenay Regional District – This project provides full‑scale EOC training and exercises and supplies operational, communications and IT equipment.

Amount: $320,000

Sub-applicants: ʔaq’am, Canal Flats, Cranbrook, Fernie, Invermere, Kimberley, Radium Hot Springs, Shuswap Band

Elkford – This project provides drone training and EOC training (Introduction, Essentials and Incident Command System courses).

Amount: $40,000

Enderby – This project provides IT equipment, office supplies and operational-equipment upgrades.

Amount: $23,435

Esk’etemc First Nation – This project provides communications equipment and operational supplies.

Amount: $31,818

Regional: Fort St. James – This project provides EOC training and supplies IT, communications and operational equipment.

Amount: $79,198

Sub-applicant: Nak’azdli Whut’en

Fraser Valley Regional District – Simulation exercise and emergency operations centre supplies.

Amount: $40,000

Fraser-Fort George Regional District – Operation supplies and EOC essentials training.

Amount: $40,000

Gibsons – Operations training and supplies to create and maintain an EOC in an existing facility.

Amount: $40,000

Gitga’at First Nation – This project provides training and supplies IT and communications equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Golden – This project provides operational supplies and first-aid kits.

Amount: $38,490

Granisle – This project provides EOC training and supplies IT and communications equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Haisla Nation – This project provides IT equipment, electrical upgrades for sea can storage radios and tabletop exercises.

Amount: $39,755

Harrison Hot Springs – This project provides section training and operational equipment.

Amount: $34,835

Hope – This project provides foundational training and operational equipment, including a generator.

Amount: $40,000

Houston – This project provides EOC training through the emergency-management program.

Amount: $40,000

Hudson’s Hope – Portable/deployable emergency operations centre kit and sections training.

Amount: $40,000

Huu-ay-aht First Nations – This project provides IT and operational equipment, training and tabletop exercises.

Amount: $39,830

Iskut First Nation – This project provides IT and communications equipment, including drone for communications and supplies a backup generator for reliable power and situational awareness.

Amount: $40,000

Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations – EOC capacity expanded with a mobile trailer for on‑site emergency co-ordination.

Amount: $40,000

Kamloops – This project provides IT equipment, EOC materials and staff training.

Amount: $40,000

Kanaka Bar Indian Band – This project provides EOC kits and staff grab-and-go bags.

Amount: $37,240

Kent – Foundational training and functional exercise.

Amount: $39,911

Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation – IT, communications and operational equipment, including generator and trailer.

Amount: $40,000

Kitimat – Communication equipment and training enhancements.

Amount: $21,549

Kitselas First Nation – This project provides training and exercises and supplies IT, communications and operational equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Kwakiutl Band Council – This project provides IT and communications equipment, orientation and exercises.

Amount: $40,000

Kwikwetlem First Nation – Tabletop exercise and operational equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Langley City – This project provides section‑specific and foundational training.

Amount: $39,870

Langley Township – Operational equipment and foundational training.

Amount: $40,000

Lheidli-T’enneh First Nation (Northside) – This project provides tabletop walkthrough and foundational training.

Amount: $34,794

Lheidli-T’enneh First Nation (Southside) – This project provides tabletop walkthrough and foundational training.

Amount: $34,794

Lhtako Dene Nation – Radio equipment, generator and operation supplies.

Amount: $30,000

Lillooet – This project provides refresher training and IT equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Lytton First Nation – This project provides office and communications equipment.

Amount: $38,947

Mackenzie – This project provides communications equipment and training.

Amount: $39,890

Maple Ridge – Functional exercise and operational equipment.

Amount: $39,538

McLeod Lake Indian Band – Operations supplies and EOC training.

Amount: $39,190

Merritt – EOC capacity building through training and new equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Metchosin – Mobile EOC and power-supply project, includes office supplies, operational and communications equipment, and training and exercises.

Amount: $39,700

Mission – Functional exercise and operation supplies.

Amount: $32,776

Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nations – Enhancements to the emergency-management program, including EOC training.

Amount: $39,765

Nanaimo – This project provides IT equipment, communications equipment and operational supplies.

Amount: $34,000

Regional: Nanaimo Regional District – This project provides section training, mock exercises, operational equipment and office supplies, including rapid damage assessment kits.

Amount: $80,000

Sub-applicant: District of Lantzville

Nelson – EOC improvements through IT and communications equipment and staff-training exercise.

Amount: $40,000

North Okanagan Regional District – This project provides IT and communications equipment and EOC training.

Amount: $40,000

North Saanich – This project provides operational equipment, including a generator to operate during power outage.

Amount: $40,000

Regional: North Vancouver District – Functional exercise to test municipal evacuation plan and section-specific training.

Amount: $120,000

Sub-applicants: North Vancouver City, West Vancouver

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality – Mobile EOC and operation supplies.

Amount: $39,000

Nuxalk Nation – This project provides operational equipment, including a generator.

Amount: $40,000

Oak Bay – This project provides EOC training and supplies office and operational equipment.

Amount: $39,800

Regional: Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District – This project provides EOC section training and supplies grab‑and‑go kits, communication and mapping tools, identification equipment and operational supplies.

Amount: $199,600

Sub-applicants: Keremeos, Oliver, Osoyoos, Summerland

Pacheedaht First Nation – This project provides training, exercises and supplies sea can storage, IT equipment and first-aid supplies.

Amount: $38,655

Peace River Regional District – This project provides office, IT and operational equipment, including 72-hour kits.

Amount: $39,853

Pemberton – Conferencing equipment and foundational training.

Amount: $40,000

Penticton – This project provides EOC training and tabletop exercises and supplies IT and communications equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Pitt Meadows – Mobile emergency operations centre equipment and functional exercise.

Amount: $40,000

Port Coquitlam – Tabletop exercise and section training.

Amount: $40,000

Port Edward – This project provides emergency support services training and supplies office, IT and communications equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Port Hardy – This project provides EOC exercises and supplies operational equipment, including solar backup power.

Amount: $37,200

Port Moody – Functional tabletop exercise and operational equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Princeton – This project provides first-aid supplies, incident command vests, communications equipment and EOC training.

Amount: $40,000

qathet Regional District – This project provides operational equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Regional: Qualicum Beach – This project provides training, exercises and IT equipment.

Amount: $80,000

Sub-applicant: Parksville

Quatsino First Nation – This project provides training and supplies operational and communications equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Saanich – This project provides EOC with conferencing equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Saik’uz First Nation – This project provides a mobile EOC trailer, IT, communications and operational equipment.

Amount: $38,425

Seabird Island Band – Functional exercise, foundational training and operation supplies.

Amount: $33,660

Sékw’elw’as – This project provides communications equipment and tabletop exercises.

Amount: $40,000

Sidney – EOC training for staff.

Amount: $35,500

Regional: Siska Band – This project enhances the operation of EOC through communications equipment.

Amount: $159,043

Sub-applicants: Nicomen Indian Band, Oregon Jack Creek Band, Shackan Indian Band

Skeetchestn Indian Band – This project provides operational equipment, including an auxiliary power generator.

Amount: $39,128

Skowkale First Nation – This project provides foundational and section training.

Amount: $30,173

Skwláx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw – This project provides EOC with IT, communications equipment and activation exercises.

Amount: $39,904

Smithers – Joint training operations and communications equipment.

Amount: $39,900

SnPink’tn – Implementing technology into the EOC through IT equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Songhees Nation – This project provides training and supplies operational and office equipment, including storage and a generator.

Amount: $39,935

Sooke – This project provides EOC training, exercises and operational equipment, including a drone.

Amount: $40,000

Spuzzum First Nation – Section training and functional exercise.

Amount: $40,000

Squamish – This project provides a functional exercise and Incident Command System training.

Amount: $35,000

Sqwá First Nation – This project provides IT and operational equipment.

Amount: $40,000

SȾÁUTW̱ First Nation – This project provides EOC training and IT, communications and operational equipment.

Amount: $31,395

Stewart – This project provides communications equipment updates.

Amount: $10,116

Regional: Strathcona Regional District – This project provides EOC training and supplies IT equipment, communications equipment, operational equipment and office supplies.

Amount: $360,000

Sub-applicants: Campbell River, Ehattesaht First Nation, Gold River, Nuchatlaht First Nation, Port McNeill, Sayward, Tahsis, Zeballos

Takla Nation – This project provides training and supplies IT equipment, communications equipment and operational equipment.

Amount: $39,774

Taylor – Tabletop exercise and foundational training.

Amount: $23,919

Telkwa – This project provides EOC training and supplies IT equipment, communications equipment and office supplies.

Amount: $39,994

Thompson-Nicola Regional District – EOC equipment and training improvements.

Amount: $40,000

Tl’azt’en Nation – Emergency operations centre enhancement through training and generator purchase.

Amount: $40,000

Ts’il kaz koh – EOC project includes mobile trailer, training and operational equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Tsal’alh – Portable/deployable EOC kit and sections training.

Amount: $39,197

Tsartlip First Nation – This project provides EOC exercises and supplies IT, communications and operational equipment.

Amount: $29,895

Tseshaht First Nation – This project provides EOC training, office supplies and portable operational and communications equipment.

Amount: $39,991

Tsilhqot’in National Government – Tabletop exercise and foundational training.

Amount: $37,500

Tsleil-waututh Nation – Section training and tabletop exercise.

Amount: $39,958

Ucluelet – This project revitalizes the tsunami siren warning system.

Amount: $34,549

Valemount – Operation supplies and sections training.

Amount: $35,159

Vancouver – Incident Command Systems and section training for staff.

Amount: $36,621

Vanderhoof - This project provides IT, communications, operational and office equipment.

Amount: $27,066

Vernon – Rapid damage assessment kits and EOC training courses.

Amount: $40,000

Victoria – EOC update through IT supplies and earthquake exercise.

Amount: $39,055

We Wai Kai Nation – This project provides communications equipment and training.

Amount: $39,425

Wells – This project provides IT, office and operational equipment.

Amount: $33,165

West Moberly First Nations – This project provides functional tabletop exercise.

Amount: $32,612

Whistler – Essentials training and IT equipment.

Amount: $24,650

Williams Lake First Nation – Mock activation exercise and operational equipment.

Amount: $39,265

Witset First Nation – This project provides EOC training, communications and operational equipment.

Amount: $40,000

Xaxli’p First Nation (fountain) – Mobile EOC centre operation supplies.

Amount: $39,688

Yakweakwioose First Nation – Foundational training and operation supplies.

Amount: $26,245

Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi ‘it (tobacco plains) – This project provides a mobile EOC trailer, training and communications equipment.

Amount: $39,928