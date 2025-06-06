Recruitment campaign for doctors, nurses launches in U.S.

CANADA, June 6 - Doctors, nurses and allied health professionals in the U.S. are now seeing targeted advertisements encouraging them to follow their hearts to B.C., as the Province launches a recruitment marketing campaign in Washington state, Oregon and California.

“Our message to U.S. doctors, nurses and allied health workers is strong and clear – there has never been a better time to come to British Columbia, and for Canadian health professionals currently living and working in the U.S., now is the time to come home,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “With the chaos and uncertainty happening in the U.S., we are seizing the opportunity to attract the talent we need to join and strengthen our public, universal health-care system in British Columbia.”

The campaign, which launched on June 2, 2025, includes video, audio, digital, social media and print placements in Washington, Oregon and select cities in California. The ads will be served across nearly 14,000 digital screen locations, which have been targeted based on a 16-kilometre radius of health-care facilities. The locations are made up of restaurants, grocery stores, ride-share screens and outdoor placements, such as digital billboards, transit shelters and urban panels.

The print advertisements are also being placed in six renowned medical trade publications with total circulation of more than 500,000. The six-week campaign is expected to reach approximately 80% of health-care professionals in the target areas.

Health-care workers will be directed to visit B.C.’s comprehensive recruitment website to explore opportunities and access personalized support to help with their move.

This is part of the Province’s “Team BC” approach to recruiting health-care workers from the U.S. in collaboration with health authorities, regulatory colleges and other partners, such as local government and communities. This includes tailored support and guidance in navigating the process, provided free by Health Match BC. Recruiters are highlighting job opportunities in the areas they are most needed, such as cancer care and emergency departments, as well as rural communities facing health-care worker shortages.

Since announcing its co-ordinated recruitment campaign in March 2025, nearly 1,600 people have expressed interest in moving to the province, including 704 doctors and 525 nurses.

U.S. nurses, doctors and allied health professionals arriving in B.C. will be able to work in a variety of health-care settings throughout the province, including primary care, where they can be part of team-based care.

“Local governments like Colwood are uniquely positioned to positively impact the well-being of residents through community planning, recreation and active living. Working with provincial partners to ensure residents have a family doctor is a logical next step,” said Doug Kobayashi, mayor of Colwood. “As a municipality we are able to offer an attractive municipal benefit package while also taking administrative responsibilities off the shoulders of doctors so they can focus on providing great care.”

One example is the growing team of family physicians at Colwood Clinic, a municipally run family-medicine clinic. Established in partnership with the Province, Colwood Clinic offers an innovative approach that weaves together the strengths of each level of government for the benefit of patients.

“My experience practising in the states has been especially eye-opening regarding social determinants of health and due to the extremely high fees compared to insurance coverage, patients seeking appropriate care is measured against their ability to afford it,” said Dr. Muthanna Yacoub, a U.S. doctor who is planning to start practising at the Colwood Clinic this year. “The opportunity to practise in British Columbia makes perfect sense to me. It’s time to give my best efforts to communities similar to those that gave me the welcome, safety and compassion in my vulnerable youth.”

This announcement builds on actions B.C. is taking to make it easier for nurses and doctors working in the U.S. to register in the province. In April 2025, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives streamlined the application process so U.S. nurses can be registered in just a few days, compared to the previous average of four months.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. is also working to implement bylaw changes that will allow U.S. doctors to apply directly to become fully licensed in B.C. without the need for further licensing examinations. More information will be shared soon.

Learn More:

To see some of the visuals used for advertising, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QAmzTt1K_4, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETXiqTiUBe8, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PDssmB0WwtI

To learn more about health career opportunities in B.C., visit: https://bchealthcareers.ca/

To learn more about B.C.’s actions to strengthen health care, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/health-care/

To learn more about Colwood Clinic, visit: https://www.colwood.ca/community-services/health-well-being/colwood-clinic