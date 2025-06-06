Submit Release
Province makes progress in international credential recognition

CANADA, June 6 - The Office for International Credential Recognition’s first annual report is showing progress creating more opportunities for internationally trained professionals in B.C.

The International Credentials Recognition Act, which took effect on July 1, 2024, helps remove barriers for qualified professionals in 29 regulated fields. The legislation is making it fairer, faster and easier for people to use their skills to work in B.C., no matter where they were trained.

Over the past year, the office has made progress by continually engaging with regulatory authorities and helping them transition to the new law. This includes ensuring regulators understand the requirements, have the right information on their websites and update their rules and policies to comply with the new legislation. The office has also made progress explaining and clarifying the new legislation with internationally trained professionals who want to work in B.C.

The removal of Canadian work experience requirements for regulators comes into effect on July 1, 2025. By then, regulatory authorities will need to replace Canadian work experience requirements with alternative assessment frameworks, or apply for an exemption. This change will enable more applicants to demonstrate their competence in applied knowledge and skills, regardless of their Canadian work experience.

The Office for International Credential Recognition oversees the process for regulatory authorities included under the International Credentials Recognition Act, with a goal to ensure fair, efficient and transparent recognition of international credentials and help professionals join B.C.’s workforce.

The superintendent of the office is required by law to submit an annual report to the Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills by May 31 each year.

For the full report, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/organizational-structure/ministries-organizations/regulatory-authorities/oicr/policies#annual-report

To read about the introduction of the International Credentials Recognition Act, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024PSFS0022-000907

To learn more about international credential recognition, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/organizational-structure/ministries-organizations/regulatory-authorities/oicr

