FOODEX JAPAN 2025: Asia’s largest Food and Beverage Exhibition to be Held in Japan This March

FOODEX JAPAN 2025 FOODEXJAPAN2025 Image FOODEXJAPAN2025

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOODEX JAPAN 2025, Asia's largest food and beverage exhibition, will be held at Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo, Japan from March 11 to 14, 2025.

FOODEX JAPAN, Asia's largest food and beverage exhibition, attracts over 80,000 visitors from around the world.

FOODEX JAPAN is one of Asia's largest food and beverage exhibitions, which attracts over80,000 visitors from approximately 90 countries and regions and more than 13,000 overseas buyers. The exhibition is highly regarded as an ideal venue for both exhibitors and visitors to discover the latest food and beverage products and to expand business connections. (As of January 6, 2025).

A new "FOODEX WINE" pavilion will make its first appearance this year, where visitors can explore the world's most prominent and trending wine selections

Set to be one of the largest wine exhibition sites in Japan, "FOODEX WINE," will make its debut at the Expo. This area will feature more than 450 varieties of wine, including non-alcoholic wine, low-alcohol wine, natural wine, rosé wine, and premium wine, all of which are trending worldwide.

Visitors can also experience a wine concierge service, where 50 sommeliers, including the renowned Shinya Tasaki, will pair wines with various cuisine.

Frozen Food that Adds Value Beyond Convenience and Taste

Frozen food is gaining increasing attention, not only for its ability to meet consumer needs but also for its contribution to addressing social challenges like reducing food loss. Today, the category offers an incredible variety of products, from everyday dining, health-conscious options, and more.. At the exhibition, attendees will also see cutting-edge machinery, including quick-freezers showcasing remarkable technological advancements. Visitors will have the opportunity to rediscover the added value frozen foods offer—going far beyond convenience and taste.

In addition, the "Frozen of Future" award ceremony will also be held to announce the Grand Prix winner for frozen food products recognized for their innovative appeal and added value, selected by approximately 100 industry buyers and general judges.

FOODEX JAPAN 2025 Exhibition Outline

Name: FOODEX JAPAN 2025 (50th International Food and Beverage Exhibition)

Dates: Tuesday, March 11 - Friday, March 14, 2025

East Exhibition Hall 10:00-17:00 (until 16:30 on the last day) / South Exhibition Hall 9:30-17:00 (until 16:30 on the last day)

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight (3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo)

Official website: https://www.jma.or.jp/foodex/en/

Organizers: Japan Management Association, Japan Hotel Association, Japan Ryokan Association, International Tourism and Japanese Restaurant Association, International Tourism Facilities Association

Special cooperation: Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)

Exhibition scale: 70 countries/regions

3,000 companies/3,800 booths (Japan: 1,000 companies/1,350 booths, Overseas: 2,000 companies/2,450 booths)

As of January 6, 2025 *Including concurrent Meat Industry Exhibition

Target visitors: Food industry professionals (exporters/importers/wholesalers, hotels/inns/leisure, retailers, manufacturers/logistics, food service/catering/service, producers, local governments/government agencies, etc.)

Admission Registration: https://www.jma-tradeshow.com/foodex/en/registration.php

Admission registration fee: ¥10,000 / day (tax included) (Free of charge for those with an "Invitation Number" by pre-registering for the show)

*As this is a specialized business meeting for people in the food industry, general visitors and those under 16 years old are not allowed to enter.

Press Pass Application

Dates: March 11 (Tue.) to 14 (Fri.), 2025 Press Registration: Opening from 9:00am, Free viewing after registration

East Exhibition Hall 10:00-17:00 (until 16:30 on the last day) / South Exhibition Hall 9:30-17:00 (until 16:30 on the last day)

How to apply:

If you wish to cover the exhibition, please fill out the form below to apply. The secretariat will contact you after confirming the details of your application.

Application Form https://x.gd/XhXfl

Application deadline: 5:00 p.m. one day prior to the desired date of the interview

(e.g. If you wish to cover the event on Tuesday, March 11, please submit your application by 17:00 on Monday, March 10.

*In some cases, we may be able to accept your request on the day of the event. Please contact the PR Office in advance to register at the press room.

Important Notes:

Please contact the PR Office in advance to register for the press conference.

If you have not registered in advance, or if you have registered but are not coming for the purpose of news gathering, we may not be able to accept you on the day of the event. Please understand this in advance.

Press registration is only for those who are involved in news gathering, editing, and reporting for newspapers, magazines, television, radio, and web media.

We do not accept registrations from advertising and sales departments of media organizations, advertising agencies, and marketing research companies. Please note that even if you arrive on the day of the event, you will not be allowed to enter.

For inquiries about the exhibition, please contact

FOODEX JAPAN Secretariat

Center for Management & HR Innovation, Japan Management Association

3-1-22 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-8522, Japan

Tel: +81-3-3434-3453

E-mail: foodexglobal@jma.or.jp

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.