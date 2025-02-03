United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) Announces 2025 International Distance Learning Award Winners

USDLA Logo USDLA Awards 2025 Award Winners 2024

USDLA, the leader in distance and digital learning education, will honor the 2025 International Distance Learning Awardees at its National Conference 06/25/25

Our UDSLA 2025 award winners demonstrate the exceptional work in the field of on-line education that is helping to shape our remote-learning landscape” — Wendy Pate, Awards Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, USDLA recognizes innovators and leaders within the distance/digital learning industry as part of our International Award program. These highly coveted awards are presented annually to organizations and individuals who compete across several categories of excellence. The USDLA International Distance Learning Awards are created to acknowledge major accomplishments in distance learning and to highlight those distance learning instructors, programs, and professionals who have achieved and demonstrated extraordinary achievements using online learning techniques, innovation, and video delivery technologies globally.

All awards are presented at our annual national conference. For more than 3 decades, this event has been an opportunity to mingle, discuss technology and learn from an audience broader than our own. Attendees and award winners look forward to the live in-person interactions and historical conference feedback has always focused on those personal relationships made with one another. For our 38th anniversary will be focusing on tracks that are in high demand as we continue to navigate both remote and in-person learning strategies.

“Each year, the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) has the opportunity to recognize the standouts within the distance learning community” says Valary Oleinik, President of USDLA. “Our international awards program is a time for celebration as we honor those who work tirelessly to improve the experience for remote learners worldwide. The USDLA is proud of this year's winners and pleased to recognize their accomplishments.”

The annual award winners are recognized by the Association at the USDLA National Conference Awards ceremony and presented a physical award. To learn more about the 2025 National Conference please visit us at https://usdla.org/2025-national-conference/.

This year, the following nominees were chosen by the review committee to receive awards in their respective categories:

2025 USDLA Dr. Janet McMahill Rising Star Award

Whitney Packer, Assistant Director of LC Online Teaching and Learning, Landmark College

2025 USDLA Trendsetter Award – GOLD

Dr. Farah Bennani, Chris Luchs, and Kae Novak

Project: Rapid Response: Designing to Not Only Respond to Change but For Social Justice Change

2025 USDLA Trendsetter Award - SILVER

WebCampus, Stevens Institute of Technology

2025 USDLA Trendsetter Award - BRONZE

Dr. Michael Everest and Owain Yeoman, edYOU Technologies

2025 USDLA Outstanding Leadership Award - GOLD

Dr. Rohan Jowallah, University of Florida

2025 USDLA Outstanding Leadership Award - SILVER

Dr. Jim Castleberry, Walden University

2025 USDLA Distance Learning Research Award - GOLD

Allyson Mitchell and Tami Moehring, Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration (CILC)

2025 USDLA Distance Learning Research Award - SILVER

Dr. Amy Sickel, Walden University

2025 USDLA Distance Learning Research Award - BRONZE

Dr. Meena Clowes, Walden University

2025 USDLA Distance Learning/Teaching Award - GOLD

Victoria S. Brown, Ed. D., Jillian R. Powers, Ph. D. & David Devraj Kumar, Ph. D., Florida Atlantic University

2025 USDLA Distance Learning/Teaching Award - SILVER

Dr. Brian Ward, Pensacola State College

2025 USDLA Distance Learning/Teaching Award - BRONZE

Karen J. Magruder, DSW, LCSW-S, University of Texas at Arlington

The United States Distance Learning Association was founded in 1987 and based on the premise of creating a powerful alliance to meet the burgeoning education and training needs of learning communities via new concepts of the fusion of communication technologies with learning in broad multidiscipline applications. We were the first nonprofit distance learning association in the United States to support distance learning research, development, and praxis across the complete arena of education, training, and communications. The learning communities that the USDLA addresses are pre-K/12, higher education, continuing education, corporate training, military and government training, home schooling, and telehealth. Our mission is to support the development and application of digital and distance learning by focusing on legislation impacting the community and constituencies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.