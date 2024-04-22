USDLA PRESENTS 37TH NATIONAL CONFERENCE JUNE 17-20 IN ST. LOUIS, MO

Don Mann, retired Navy Seal and bestselling NYT author

“Gateway to the Future of Distance and Digital Learning” will feature a Keynote Address by Don Mann, retired Navy Seal and NYTimes bestselling author.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For our 37th anniversary, the national conference will be focusing on tracks that are in high demand as we continue to navigate both remote and in-person learning strategies. These tracks include:

The Impact of AI on Distance and Digital Learning

Micro-certifications

Leadership tracks

HyFlex Strategies for Success

Student Engagement Techniques

Professional Development for the Online Staff/Faculty

Policy, Regulation and Governance in Distance Education

Distance and Digital Leadership

Ensuring Quality, Flexibility and Access (OER, Hyflex, and more)

Innovative Techniques and Technologies

Best Practices in Instructional Design and Learner Engagement

Great IDEAs: Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Accessibility

What’s Next for Distance Education

ALL sessions will be end-user led, with clear descriptions that share best practices within the world of distance and digital learning. There will be improved post-session accommodations along with focused “power sessions” that eliminate fluff and get right into the important details on the topic as well as pre and post-conference virtual sessions so that they are truly immersive rather than appearing as add-ons.

Featured speakers include:

Don Mann, of the tv show Surviving Mann. Also New York Times bestselling author, since retiring two decades ago from Team SIX, Don has delivered compelling presentations that have inspired business leaders, military and government personnel, and professional athletes. The lessons he shares during his presentations are born from his colorful and action-packed life as a SEAL, his experiences competing in some of the world’s most grueling competitions, and his experience in the business world

Robbie Melton, Associate Vice President – SMART Global Technology Innovation Strategist, presenting on "The Tools Shaping the World of Artificial Intelligence." Dr. Melton has published and presented globally on the impact and value of mobile devices for education and the workforce and has acquired a new distinction as an “App-ologist” due to her study of the pedagogy and best teaching practices with mobile devices, quality standards for the utilization of mobile apps, and her creation of the Mobile App Education and Workforce Resource Center. She is also the winner of numerous awards; the latest being the 2016 Online Learning Consortium Fellow, 2016 WCET Richard Jonsen Educational Technologies top honor for her lifetime work in educational technology, 2015 MERLOT Leadership Visionary Award, CDE Top 30 2014 Technologists, Transformers and Trailblazers, 2013 Apple Distinguished Educator, 2012, Technology WOW Award, 2013 eAfrica Innovator Education Award.

Joe Sallustio, Senior VP, Lindenwood Global and Co-Author of "Commencement" giving detailed insight and an updated on his book in Commencement - A New Era in Higher Education Update. Colleges and universities that provide millions of degree and non-degree credentials each year are a vital backbone of communities and economies. These institutions elevate the critical-thinking capacities of students and learners, and they provide crucial job skills and life skills to emerging workforces. But the skills we need, the ways in which we collaborate, and the very jobs available to graduates are changing. It’s time for higher education to start anew. It’s time for Commencement into a new era.

And many other notable presenters from all over the country. A detailed program is available on the conference website.

We will be hosting the conference in St. Louis, a familiar location we have used in the past for many successful conferences from 2010 to 2016, at the Marriott St. Louis Grand. The St. Louis Grand is in a prime downtown location near the St. Louis Zoo, City Museum, Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village, and the Gateway Arch for those looking to see the area during and after the conference.

The conference promises something for everyone:

Multiple Keynote Addresses

Opening Kickoff Party

Pre-Conference Sessions

60+ Concurrent Sessions

Virtual conference pre and post-conference

International Awards Celebration Luncheon

Bill Jackson Memorial Walk/Run

Night on the Town

Public Policy Forum Briefs

Closing Keynote Address

Register today: https://usdla.org/2024-conference-registration/

We extend sincere thanks to all our partners: Instructure, Wolfvision, Carolina Distance Learning, VDO 360, Virtual Care Group, Anatomage, Simple Syllabus, Symbosis, HonorLock, Boca Vox, Inscribe Education, Bright Thinker, and SmartBrief