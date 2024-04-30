USDLA Announces Conference Keynote Speakers

Don Mann, retired Navy Seal and bestselling NYT author USDLA Awards logo

The USDLA National Conference has long been an event where attendees mingle, discuss technology and learn from an audience broader than their own” — Pat Cassella, Executive Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) is proud to announce the keynote presenters for the 37th National Conference being held at the Marriott Grand in St. Louis June 17th -202th 2024.

Keynote Speaker: Don Mann, Retired US Navy Seal

Topic: Overcoming Challenges in the Changing World of Distance and Digital Education

A New York Times bestselling author, since retiring two decades ago from Team SIX, Don has delivered compelling presentations that have inspired business leaders, military and government personnel, and professional athletes. The lessons he shares during his presentations are born from his colorful and action-packed life as a SEAL, his experiences competing in some of the world’s most grueling competitions, and his experience in the business world: usfrogmann.com.

Keynote Speaker: Joe Sallustio - Senior Vice President, Lindenwood Global and Co-Author of Commencement

Topic: Commencement – A New Era in Higher Education Update

Colleges and universities that provide millions of degree and non-degree credentials each year are a vital backbone of communities and economies. These institutions elevate the critical-thinking capacities of students and learners, and they provide crucial job skills and life skills to emerging workforces. But the skills we need, the ways in which we collaborate, and the very jobs available to graduates are changing. It’s time for higher education to start anew. It’s time for Commencement into a new era. Join us for a detailed insight into Joe’s new book and how you can help to seize the moment to change higher education forever.

Keynote Speaker: Robbie Melton - Associate Vice President – SMART Global Technology Innovation Strategist

Topic: The Tools Shaping the World of Artificial Intelligence

Dr. Melton has published and presented globally on the impact and value of mobile devices for education and the workforce and has acquired a new distinction as an “App-ologist” due to her study of the pedagogy and best teaching practices with mobile devices, quality standards for the utilization of mobile apps, and her creation of the Mobile App Education and Workforce Resource Center. She is also the winner of numerous awards; the latest being the 2016 Online Learning Consortium Fellow, 2016 WCET Richard Jonsen Educational Technologies top honor for her lifetime work in educational technology, 2015 MERLOT Leadership Visionary Award, CDE Top 30 2014 Technologists, Transformers and Trailblazers, 2013 Apple Distinguished Educator, 2012, Technology WOW Award, 2013 eAfrica Innovator Education Award.

The USDLA National Conference has long been an event where attendees mingle, discuss technology and learn from an audience broader than their own. Virtual interaction is popular but nothing can replace the live in-person interactions at a physical conference and feedback has always focused on the value of the personal relationships made with one another. To register, please visit https://usdla.org/2024-national-conference/.