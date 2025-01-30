Concept3D Releases 2025 Salary Report for Higher Education Marketing Professionals

New annual report sheds light on salary trends, career growth, and workplace preferences for higher ed marketers

This report helps bring transparency to a critical area of higher education and ensures these professionals are recognized and compensated fairly for their expertise.” — Shiro Hatori, Director of Demand Generation at Concept3D

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concept3D, a leader in digital campus solutions, today announces the release of the 2025 Salary Report of Higher Education Marketing, an annual initiative designed to bring transparency to salaries, career paths, and workplace trends for marketing professionals in higher education.Despite the vital role higher education marketers play in student recruitment, engagement, and institutional reputation, compensation data in the field has often been difficult to access. The Concept3D 2025 Salary Report provides key insights to help professionals and institutions benchmark salaries, advocate for fair pay, and navigate career growth in an evolving industry."For too long, salary data for higher education marketers has been unclear," said Shiro Hatori, Director of Demand Generation at Concept3D. "This report helps bring transparency to a critical area of higher education and ensures these professionals are recognized and compensated fairly for their expertise. By continuing this survey each year, we aim to track progress and provide ongoing insights for the higher ed marketing community."Key Findings from the 2025 Report:Salary Disparities: Significant differences exist based on experience, job title, and institution type, highlighting the need for clear industry benchmarks.Juggling Priorities: The role of the Higher Ed Marketer has escalated to include 2.5+ key functions under one title.Professional Growth and Satisfaction: The survey explores where higher ed marketers feel valued and where there’s room for improvement in career advancement and retention.Concept3D extends its gratitude to the nearly 300 higher education marketing professionals who participated in this survey, whether by providing input or helping to spread the word. Their contributions have made this salary report possible.Concept3D will continue to conduct this survey annually to track industry trends, advocate for fair pay, and provide higher ed marketing professionals with the data they need to make informed career decisions.About Concept3DFounded in 2006, Concept3D empowers Higher Education professionals by offering the leading accessible solution for Interactive Maps, 360° Virtual Tours, centralized event calendars and a student matching platform. Concept3D serves over 700 campuses and is trusted by admissions, marketing and enrollment teams to spark interest amongst prospective students, engage inquiries in the pipeline and enhance student retention by growing community. Learn more at Concept3D.com

