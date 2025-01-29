Daily Session Report for Wednesday, January 29, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 29, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 12:51 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Merski.

Communications Received

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

January 29, 2025

Resolved that,

Joe Hogan resigns as a member of the Environmental and Natural Resources Protection Committeee

Lee James is elected a member of the Environmental and Natural Resources Protection Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Rep. Tina Picket

Chairman

Committee on Committees

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· An annual report persuant to ACT 24 of 1989, from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department

regarding the annual report of the status of the Catastrophic Loss Benefits Continuation Fund

The Chair is in receipt of letters from the following standing committees indicating that they have organized

and are ready to do the business of the House:

· The Aging & Older Adult Services Committee

· The Children & Youth Committee

· The Commerce Committee

· The Finance Committee

· The Game & Fisheries Committee

· The Gaming Oversight Committee

· The Housing & Community Development Committee

· The Local Government Committee

· The Liquor Control Committee

· The Insurance Committee

· The Professional Licensure Committee

· The Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee

The Speaker appoints the following committee vice-chairs, secretaries, and sub-committee chairs:

Aging and Older Adult Services Committee:

· Representative Bridget Kosierowski is appointed Secretary

· Representative Darisha Parker is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Care and Services

· Representative Jessica Benham is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Programs and Benefits

Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee:

· Representative Emily Kinkead is appointed Vice-Chair

· Representative Christina Sappey is appointed Secretary

Appropriations Committee:

· Representative Kyle Mullins is appointed Vice-Chair

· Representative Regina Young is appointed Secretary

· Representative Aerion Abney is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Health and Human Services

· Representative Ben Waxman is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Criminal Justice

· Representative Manual Guzman is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Economic Impact and Infrastructure

· Representative Joe Webster is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Education

· Representative Ben Sanchez is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Fiscal Policy

· Representative Steve Malagari is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Government and Financial Oversight

Children and Youth Committee:

· Representative Liz Hanbidge is appointed Vice-Chair

· Representative Rick Krajewski is appointed Secretary



Commerce Committee:

· Representative Darisha Parker is appointed Secretary

· Representative Malcolm Kenyatta is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Financial Services and Banking

· Representative Morgan Cephas is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Housing Finance

· Representative Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Economic Development

· Representative Chris Rabb is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Local Business

· Representative Chris Pielli is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Automation and Technology

Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Committee:

· Representative Mandy Steele is appointed Secretary

· Representative Pat Gallagher is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Utilities

· Representative Lisa Borowski is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection

· Representative Steve Malagari is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Technology

Education Committee:

· Representative Paul Friel is appointed Secretary

· Representative Aerion Abney is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Career and Technical Education

· Representative Mary Isaacson is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Higher Education

· Representative Gina Curry is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Basic Education

· Representative Paul Takac is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Special Education

Energy Committee:

· Representative Mandy Steele is appointed Vice-Chair

Environmental Resources and Natural Resource Protection Committee:

· Representative Joe Hohenstein is appointed Secretary

· Representative Paul Takac is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Mining

· Representative Mary Isaacson is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Parks and Forests

Finance Committee:

· Representative Joe Webster is appointed Secretary

· Representative Chris Rabb is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Tax Modernization and Reform

Game and Fisheries Committee:

· Representative Bob Merski is appointed Vice-Chair

· Representative Joe Hohenstein is appointed Secretary

Gaming Oversight Committee:

· Representative Bob Merski is appointed Vice-Chair

· Representative Jose Giral is appointed Secretary

Health Committee:

· Representative Bridget Kosierowski is appointed Secretary

· Representative Lisa Borowski is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Health Facilities

· Representative Rick Krajewski is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Health Care

Housing and Community Development Committee:

· Representative Lindsay Powell is appointed Vice-Chair

· Representative Morgan Cephas is appointed Secretary

Human Services Committee:

· Representative Anthony Bellmon is appointed Secretary

· Representative Jessica Benham is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Mental Health

· Representative Arvind Venkat is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Drugs and Alcohol

Insurance Committee:

· Representative Steve Malagari is appointed Vice-Chair

· Representative Greg Scott is appointed Secretary

Judiciary Committee:

· Representative Chris Pielli is appointed Secretary

· Representative Dan Miller is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Crime and Corrections

· Representative Joe Hohenstien is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Courts

· Representative Melissa Shusterman is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Family Law

Labor and Industry Committee:

· Representative Greg Scott is appointed Secretary

· Representative Jennifer O’Mara is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Employment and Unemployment Compensation

· Representative Tim Brennan is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Workers Compensation and Worker Protection

Liquor Control Committee:

· Representative Joe McAndrew is appointed Secretary

· Representative Mary Isaacson is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Licensing

· Representative Lindsay Powell is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Marketing

Local Government Committee:

· Representative Christina Sappey is appointed Secretary

· Representative Tarah Probst is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Boroughs

· Representative Kyle Donahue is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Cities

· Representative Liz Hanbidge is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Counties

· Representative Lisa Borowski is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Townships

Professional Licensure Committee:

· Representative Bridget Kosieroski is appointed Vice-Chair

· Representative Bob Merski is appointed Secretary

State Government Committee:

· Representative Nancy Guenst is appointed Secretary

· Representative Ben Sanchez is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Government Operations

· Representative Kristine Howard is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Government Information Technology and Communication

· Representative Melissa Shusterman is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Government Integrity and Transparency

· Representative Malcolm Kenyatta is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Public Pensions, Benefits, and Risk Management

· Representative Joe Webster is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Campaign Finance and Elections

Tourism, Recreation, and Economic Development Committee:

· Representative Melissa Cerrato is appointed Secretary

· Representative Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Arts and Entertainment

· Representative Anthony Bellmon is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Recreation

· Representative Tim Brennan is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Travel Promotion, History, and Heritage

Transportation Committee:

· Representative Mary Isaacson is appointed Secretary

· Representative Anthony Bellmon is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Highways

· Representative Joe McAndrew is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Public Transportation

· Representative Kyle Mullins is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Transportation Safety

· Representative Josh Siegel is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Aviation

· Representative Gina Curry is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads

· Representative Joe Hohenstein is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Ports

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee:

· Representative Lisa Borowski is appointed Secretary

· Representative Joe Webster is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Military and Veterans Facilities

· Representative Jennifer O’Mara is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Emergency Response Readiness

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 29 Communications And Technology

HR 30 State Government

HR 31 Health

HR 32 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 33 Health

HR 34 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 35 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 36 Judiciary

HR 37 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 38 Education

HR 40 Health

HR 41 Children And Youth

HR 42 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 370 Education

HB 371 Labor And Industry

HB 372 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 373 Judiciary

HB 374 State Government

HB 375 Local Government

HB 376 Judiciary

HB 377 Judiciary

HB 378 Judiciary

HB 379 Transportation

HB 380 Liquor Control

HB 381 Education

HB 382 Labor And Industry

HB 383 Judiciary

HB 384 Judiciary

HB 385 Judiciary

HB 386 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 387 Education

HB 388 Local Government

HB 389 Appropriations

HB 390 Finance

HB 391 Education

HB 392 Insurance

HB 393 Local Government

HB 394 Finance

HB 395 Health

HB 396 Education

HB 397 Insurance

HB 398 Transportation

HB 399 Human Services

HB 400 Game And Fisheries

HB 401 Game And Fisheries

HB 402 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

HB 190 To Appropriations

HB 201 To Appropriations

HB 291 To Appropriations

HB 324 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 8 From Health Reported as Committed

HR 11 From Health Reported as Committed

HR 16 From Health Reported as Committed

HB 27 From Health Reported as Committed

HB 33 From Health Reported as Amended

HB 111 From Insurance Reported as Committed

HB 211 From Insurance Reported as Committed

HB 261 From Insurance Reported as Committed

HB 274 From Labor & Industry as Amended

HB 309 From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 27

HB 211

HB 257

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 9 A Resolution designating the month of January 2025 as "School Director Recognition Month" in Pennsylvania. 199-3 HR 26 A Resolution designating January 23, 2025, as "Maternal Health Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania to recognize all the women who die from complications of pregnancy or childbirth. 197-5

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, February 3, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.