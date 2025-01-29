Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, January 29, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 29, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 12:51 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Merski.

 

Communications Received

 

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

January 29, 2025

 

Resolved that,

 

Joe Hogan resigns as a member of the Environmental and Natural Resources Protection Committeee

 

Lee James is elected a member of the Environmental and Natural Resources Protection Committee

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Rep. Tina Picket

Chairman

Committee on Committees      

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         An annual report persuant to ACT 24 of 1989, from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department

regarding the annual report of the status of the Catastrophic Loss Benefits Continuation Fund

 

The Chair is in receipt of letters from the following standing committees indicating that they have organized

and are ready to do the business of the House:

 

·         The Aging & Older Adult Services Committee

·         The Children & Youth Committee

·         The Commerce Committee

·         The Finance Committee

·         The Game & Fisheries Committee

·         The Gaming Oversight Committee

·         The Housing & Community Development Committee

·         The Local Government Committee

·         The Liquor Control Committee

·         The Insurance Committee

·         The Professional Licensure Committee

·         The Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee

 

 

The Speaker appoints the following committee vice-chairs, secretaries, and sub-committee chairs:

 

Aging and Older Adult Services Committee:

 

·         Representative Bridget Kosierowski is appointed Secretary

·         Representative Darisha Parker is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Care and Services

·         Representative Jessica Benham is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Programs and Benefits

 

Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee:

 

·         Representative Emily Kinkead is appointed Vice-Chair

·         Representative Christina Sappey is appointed Secretary

 

Appropriations Committee:

 

·         Representative Kyle Mullins is appointed Vice-Chair

·         Representative Regina Young is appointed Secretary

·         Representative Aerion Abney is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Health and Human Services

·         Representative Ben Waxman is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Criminal Justice

·         Representative Manual Guzman is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Economic Impact and Infrastructure

·         Representative Joe Webster is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Education

·         Representative Ben Sanchez is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Fiscal Policy

·         Representative Steve Malagari is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Government and Financial Oversight

 

Children and Youth Committee:

 

·         Representative Liz Hanbidge is appointed Vice-Chair

·         Representative Rick Krajewski is appointed Secretary


Commerce Committee:

 

·         Representative Darisha Parker is appointed Secretary

·         Representative Malcolm Kenyatta is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Financial Services and Banking

·         Representative Morgan Cephas is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Housing Finance

·         Representative Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Economic Development

·         Representative Chris Rabb is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Local Business

·         Representative Chris Pielli is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Automation and Technology

 

Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Committee:

 

·         Representative Mandy Steele is appointed Secretary

·         Representative Pat Gallagher is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Utilities

·         Representative Lisa Borowski is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection

·         Representative Steve Malagari is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Technology

 

Education Committee:

 

·         Representative Paul Friel is appointed Secretary

·         Representative Aerion Abney is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Career and Technical Education

·         Representative Mary Isaacson is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Higher Education

·         Representative Gina Curry is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Basic Education

·         Representative Paul Takac is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Special Education

 

Energy Committee:

 

·         Representative Mandy Steele is appointed Vice-Chair

 

Environmental Resources and Natural Resource Protection Committee:

 

·         Representative Joe Hohenstein is appointed Secretary

·         Representative Paul Takac is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Mining

·         Representative Mary Isaacson is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Parks and Forests

 

Finance Committee:

 

·         Representative Joe Webster is appointed Secretary

·         Representative Chris Rabb is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Tax Modernization and Reform

 

Game and Fisheries Committee:

 

·         Representative Bob Merski is appointed Vice-Chair

·         Representative Joe Hohenstein is appointed Secretary

 

Gaming Oversight Committee:

 

·         Representative Bob Merski is appointed Vice-Chair

·         Representative Jose Giral is appointed Secretary

 

Health Committee:

 

·         Representative Bridget Kosierowski is appointed Secretary

·         Representative Lisa Borowski is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Health Facilities

·         Representative Rick Krajewski is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Health Care

 

Housing and Community Development Committee:

 

·         Representative Lindsay Powell is appointed Vice-Chair

·         Representative Morgan Cephas is appointed Secretary

Human Services Committee:

 

·         Representative Anthony Bellmon is appointed Secretary

·         Representative Jessica Benham is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Mental Health

·         Representative Arvind Venkat is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Drugs and Alcohol

 

Insurance Committee:

 

·         Representative Steve Malagari is appointed Vice-Chair

·         Representative Greg Scott is appointed Secretary

 

Judiciary Committee:

 

·         Representative Chris Pielli is appointed Secretary

·         Representative Dan Miller is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Crime and Corrections

·         Representative Joe Hohenstien is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Courts

·         Representative Melissa Shusterman is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Family Law

 

Labor and Industry Committee:

 

·         Representative Greg Scott is appointed Secretary

·         Representative Jennifer O’Mara is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Employment and Unemployment Compensation

·         Representative Tim Brennan is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Workers Compensation and Worker Protection

 

Liquor Control Committee:

 

·         Representative Joe McAndrew is appointed Secretary

·         Representative Mary Isaacson is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Licensing

·         Representative Lindsay Powell is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Marketing

 

Local Government Committee:

 

·         Representative Christina Sappey is appointed Secretary

·         Representative Tarah Probst is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Boroughs

·         Representative Kyle Donahue is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Cities

·         Representative Liz Hanbidge is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Counties

·         Representative Lisa Borowski is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Townships

 

Professional Licensure Committee:

 

·         Representative Bridget Kosieroski is appointed Vice-Chair

·         Representative Bob Merski is appointed Secretary

 

State Government Committee:

 

·         Representative Nancy Guenst is appointed Secretary

·         Representative Ben Sanchez is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Government Operations

·         Representative Kristine Howard is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Government Information Technology and Communication

·         Representative Melissa Shusterman is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Government Integrity and Transparency

·         Representative Malcolm Kenyatta is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Public Pensions, Benefits, and Risk Management

·         Representative Joe Webster is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Campaign Finance and Elections

 

Tourism, Recreation, and Economic Development Committee:

 

·         Representative Melissa Cerrato is appointed Secretary

·         Representative Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Arts and Entertainment

·         Representative Anthony Bellmon is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Recreation

·         Representative Tim Brennan is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Travel Promotion, History, and Heritage

 

Transportation Committee:

 

·         Representative Mary Isaacson is appointed Secretary

·         Representative Anthony Bellmon is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Highways

·         Representative Joe McAndrew is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Public Transportation

·         Representative Kyle Mullins is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Transportation Safety

·         Representative Josh Siegel is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Aviation

·         Representative Gina Curry is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads

·         Representative Joe Hohenstein is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Ports

 

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee:

 

·         Representative Lisa Borowski is appointed Secretary

·         Representative Joe Webster is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Military and Veterans Facilities

·         Representative Jennifer O’Mara is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Emergency Response Readiness

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 29        Communications And Technology

HR 30        State Government

HR 31        Health

HR 32        Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 33        Health

HR 34        Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 35        Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 36        Judiciary

HR 37        Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 38        Education

HR 40        Health

HR 41        Children And Youth

HR 42        Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

                   

HB 370     Education

HB 371     Labor And Industry

HB 372     Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 373     Judiciary

HB 374     State Government

HB 375     Local Government

HB 376     Judiciary

HB 377     Judiciary

HB 378     Judiciary

HB 379     Transportation

HB 380     Liquor Control

HB 381     Education

HB 382     Labor And Industry

HB 383     Judiciary

HB 384     Judiciary

HB 385     Judiciary

HB 386     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 387     Education

HB 388     Local Government

HB 389     Appropriations

HB 390     Finance

HB 391     Education

HB 392     Insurance

HB 393     Local Government

HB 394     Finance

HB 395     Health

HB 396     Education

HB 397     Insurance

HB 398     Transportation

HB 399     Human Services

HB 400     Game And Fisheries

HB 401     Game And Fisheries

HB 402     Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 190        To Appropriations

HB 201        To Appropriations

HB 291        To Appropriations

HB 324        To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 8             From Health Reported as Committed

HR 11           From Health Reported as Committed

HR 16           From Health Reported as Committed

 

HB 27           From Health Reported as Committed

HB 33           From Health Reported as Amended

HB 111        From Insurance Reported as Committed

HB 211        From Insurance Reported as Committed

HB 261        From Insurance Reported as Committed

HB 274        From Labor & Industry as Amended

HB 309        From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 27

HB 211

HB 257

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 9

A Resolution designating the month of January 2025 as "School Director Recognition Month" in Pennsylvania.         

199-3

HR 26

A Resolution designating January 23, 2025, as "Maternal Health Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania to recognize all the women who die from complications of pregnancy or childbirth.   

197-5

 

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, February 3, 2025  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

