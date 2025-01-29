Daily Session Report for Wednesday, January 29, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
January 29, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 12:51 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Merski.
Communications Received
Committees on Committees
Supplemental Report
In the House of Representatives
January 29, 2025
Resolved that,
Joe Hogan resigns as a member of the Environmental and Natural Resources Protection Committeee
Lee James is elected a member of the Environmental and Natural Resources Protection Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Rep. Tina Picket
Chairman
Committee on Committees
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· An annual report persuant to ACT 24 of 1989, from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department
regarding the annual report of the status of the Catastrophic Loss Benefits Continuation Fund
The Chair is in receipt of letters from the following standing committees indicating that they have organized
and are ready to do the business of the House:
· The Aging & Older Adult Services Committee
· The Children & Youth Committee
· The Commerce Committee
· The Finance Committee
· The Game & Fisheries Committee
· The Gaming Oversight Committee
· The Housing & Community Development Committee
· The Local Government Committee
· The Liquor Control Committee
· The Insurance Committee
· The Professional Licensure Committee
· The Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee
The Speaker appoints the following committee vice-chairs, secretaries, and sub-committee chairs:
Aging and Older Adult Services Committee:
· Representative Bridget Kosierowski is appointed Secretary
· Representative Darisha Parker is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Care and Services
· Representative Jessica Benham is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Programs and Benefits
Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee:
· Representative Emily Kinkead is appointed Vice-Chair
· Representative Christina Sappey is appointed Secretary
Appropriations Committee:
· Representative Kyle Mullins is appointed Vice-Chair
· Representative Regina Young is appointed Secretary
· Representative Aerion Abney is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Health and Human Services
· Representative Ben Waxman is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Criminal Justice
· Representative Manual Guzman is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Economic Impact and Infrastructure
· Representative Joe Webster is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Education
· Representative Ben Sanchez is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Fiscal Policy
· Representative Steve Malagari is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Government and Financial Oversight
Children and Youth Committee:
· Representative Liz Hanbidge is appointed Vice-Chair
· Representative Rick Krajewski is appointed Secretary
Commerce Committee:
· Representative Darisha Parker is appointed Secretary
· Representative Malcolm Kenyatta is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Financial Services and Banking
· Representative Morgan Cephas is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Housing Finance
· Representative Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Economic Development
· Representative Chris Rabb is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Local Business
· Representative Chris Pielli is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Automation and Technology
Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Committee:
· Representative Mandy Steele is appointed Secretary
· Representative Pat Gallagher is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Utilities
· Representative Lisa Borowski is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection
· Representative Steve Malagari is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Technology
Education Committee:
· Representative Paul Friel is appointed Secretary
· Representative Aerion Abney is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Career and Technical Education
· Representative Mary Isaacson is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Higher Education
· Representative Gina Curry is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Basic Education
· Representative Paul Takac is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Special Education
Energy Committee:
· Representative Mandy Steele is appointed Vice-Chair
Environmental Resources and Natural Resource Protection Committee:
· Representative Joe Hohenstein is appointed Secretary
· Representative Paul Takac is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Mining
· Representative Mary Isaacson is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Parks and Forests
Finance Committee:
· Representative Joe Webster is appointed Secretary
· Representative Chris Rabb is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Tax Modernization and Reform
Game and Fisheries Committee:
· Representative Bob Merski is appointed Vice-Chair
· Representative Joe Hohenstein is appointed Secretary
Gaming Oversight Committee:
· Representative Bob Merski is appointed Vice-Chair
· Representative Jose Giral is appointed Secretary
Health Committee:
· Representative Bridget Kosierowski is appointed Secretary
· Representative Lisa Borowski is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Health Facilities
· Representative Rick Krajewski is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Health Care
Housing and Community Development Committee:
· Representative Lindsay Powell is appointed Vice-Chair
· Representative Morgan Cephas is appointed Secretary
Human Services Committee:
· Representative Anthony Bellmon is appointed Secretary
· Representative Jessica Benham is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Mental Health
· Representative Arvind Venkat is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Drugs and Alcohol
Insurance Committee:
· Representative Steve Malagari is appointed Vice-Chair
· Representative Greg Scott is appointed Secretary
Judiciary Committee:
· Representative Chris Pielli is appointed Secretary
· Representative Dan Miller is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Crime and Corrections
· Representative Joe Hohenstien is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Courts
· Representative Melissa Shusterman is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Family Law
Labor and Industry Committee:
· Representative Greg Scott is appointed Secretary
· Representative Jennifer O’Mara is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Employment and Unemployment Compensation
· Representative Tim Brennan is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Workers Compensation and Worker Protection
Liquor Control Committee:
· Representative Joe McAndrew is appointed Secretary
· Representative Mary Isaacson is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Licensing
· Representative Lindsay Powell is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Marketing
Local Government Committee:
· Representative Christina Sappey is appointed Secretary
· Representative Tarah Probst is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Boroughs
· Representative Kyle Donahue is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Cities
· Representative Liz Hanbidge is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Counties
· Representative Lisa Borowski is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Townships
Professional Licensure Committee:
· Representative Bridget Kosieroski is appointed Vice-Chair
· Representative Bob Merski is appointed Secretary
State Government Committee:
· Representative Nancy Guenst is appointed Secretary
· Representative Ben Sanchez is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Government Operations
· Representative Kristine Howard is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Government Information Technology and Communication
· Representative Melissa Shusterman is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Government Integrity and Transparency
· Representative Malcolm Kenyatta is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Public Pensions, Benefits, and Risk Management
· Representative Joe Webster is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Campaign Finance and Elections
Tourism, Recreation, and Economic Development Committee:
· Representative Melissa Cerrato is appointed Secretary
· Representative Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Arts and Entertainment
· Representative Anthony Bellmon is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Recreation
· Representative Tim Brennan is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Travel Promotion, History, and Heritage
Transportation Committee:
· Representative Mary Isaacson is appointed Secretary
· Representative Anthony Bellmon is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Highways
· Representative Joe McAndrew is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Public Transportation
· Representative Kyle Mullins is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Transportation Safety
· Representative Josh Siegel is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Aviation
· Representative Gina Curry is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads
· Representative Joe Hohenstein is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Ports
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee:
· Representative Lisa Borowski is appointed Secretary
· Representative Joe Webster is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Military and Veterans Facilities
· Representative Jennifer O’Mara is appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Emergency Response Readiness
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 29 Communications And Technology
HR 30 State Government
HR 31 Health
HR 32 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 33 Health
HR 34 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HR 35 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 36 Judiciary
HR 37 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 38 Education
HR 40 Health
HR 41 Children And Youth
HR 42 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 370 Education
HB 371 Labor And Industry
HB 372 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 373 Judiciary
HB 374 State Government
HB 375 Local Government
HB 376 Judiciary
HB 377 Judiciary
HB 378 Judiciary
HB 379 Transportation
HB 380 Liquor Control
HB 381 Education
HB 382 Labor And Industry
HB 383 Judiciary
HB 384 Judiciary
HB 385 Judiciary
HB 386 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 387 Education
HB 388 Local Government
HB 389 Appropriations
HB 390 Finance
HB 391 Education
HB 392 Insurance
HB 393 Local Government
HB 394 Finance
HB 395 Health
HB 396 Education
HB 397 Insurance
HB 398 Transportation
HB 399 Human Services
HB 400 Game And Fisheries
HB 401 Game And Fisheries
HB 402 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 190 To Appropriations
HB 201 To Appropriations
HB 291 To Appropriations
HB 324 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 8 From Health Reported as Committed
HR 11 From Health Reported as Committed
HR 16 From Health Reported as Committed
HB 27 From Health Reported as Committed
HB 33 From Health Reported as Amended
HB 111 From Insurance Reported as Committed
HB 211 From Insurance Reported as Committed
HB 261 From Insurance Reported as Committed
HB 274 From Labor & Industry as Amended
HB 309 From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 27
HB 211
HB 257
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the month of January 2025 as "School Director Recognition Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-3
|
A Resolution designating January 23, 2025, as "Maternal Health Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania to recognize all the women who die from complications of pregnancy or childbirth.
|
197-5
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, February 3, 2025 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
