Comer Announces Hearing on Rightsizing Federal Government

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced the committee will hold a hearing titled, “Rightsizing Government,” on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. At the hearing, the Oversight Committee will examine the dramatic growth in the size and complexity of the federal government, which has led to excess costs and duplicative and inefficient services for the American people. The Committee will explore reform pathways and consider the example of the Iowa state government, whose structure was dramatically streamlined under legislation initiated by Governor Kim Reynolds.

“Hardworking taxpayers across the country expect their government to work efficiently and effectively, but the federal bureaucracy has ballooned to an unmanageable size. Many federal programs funded by Congress are now bloated, struggle to meet their objectives, and have become vulnerable to waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement. It’s clear that a complete overhaul of the federal government’s operations is long overdue. The House Oversight Committee has jurisdiction over executive branch reorganization and is well-positioned to work with President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to re-evaluate the scope and structure of the massive federal bureaucracy. The Committee is determined to facilitate government reforms that safeguard taxpayer funds, while making the federal government more efficient and effective for all Americans,” said Chairman James Comer.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Rightsizing Government”

DATE: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: HVC-210

WITNESSES:

The Honorable Kim Reynolds, Governor, State of Iowa

Thomas A. Schatz, President, Citizens Against Government Waste

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.