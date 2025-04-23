Timmons to Hold Hearing on Unauthorized Drone Activity Over U.S. Military Installations

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs Chairman William Timmons (R-S.C.) today announced a hearing on “Securing the Skies: Addressing Unauthorized Drone Activity Over U.S. Military Installations.” Drone incursions over military installations have increased in frequency, posing a significant threat to U.S. national security. While multiple federal agencies share responsibility for countering drone threats, no single entity has clear authority over deterrence, leaving U.S. military sites exposed to surveillance, espionage, or potential weaponization.

“U.S. agencies’ confusion over who is responsible for countering increased drone activity severely hinders our military’s ability to respond to threats in real time. The Biden Administration’s lack of decisive leadership has left us vulnerable to attack by hostile foreign nations. President Trump’s direct approach has demonstrated the need for effective policies that tackle this issue head-on and quickly address vulnerabilities. This hearing will highlight the growing threat of unauthorized drone activity and examine why strong leadership and swift action are needed to strengthen U.S. military readiness and defend the American people,” said Subcommittee Chairman Timmons.

WHAT: Hearing on “Securing the Skies: Addressing Unauthorized Drone Activity Over U.S. Military Installations”

DATE: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LOCATION: HVC-210 Capitol Visitors Center

WITNESSES:

Rear Admiral Paul Spedero Jr.

Vice Director for Operations, J3, Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS)

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

Mr. Mark Roosevelt Ditlevson

Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

Mr. Timothy L. Arel

Chief Operating Officer, Air Traffic Organization

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed here.