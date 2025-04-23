Burlison Announces Hearing on Revitalizing American Manufacturing, Protecting Critical Supply Chains

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) announced a hearing today titled “Made in the USA: Igniting the Industrial Renaissance of the United States.” The subcommittee hearing will examine how cheap labor abroad, combined with overregulation and obstacles to permitting in the United States, contributed to the offshoring of American manufacturing and an over-reliance on China to fulfill manufacturing needs. To ensure our national security and safeguard supply chains, the subcommittee will discuss the importance of bringing manufacturing back to the United States and analyze economic opportunities it promises to benefit all Americans and spur innovation in the U.S. manufacturing industry.

“For decades, America’s manufacturing industry has been gutted—sold off piece by piece to bidders overseas. The federal government has allowed cheap foreign labor, red tape, and a broken permitting system to hollow out America’s industrial might, handing over critical supply chains to the Chinese Communist Party. Alongside President Trump, Congress is now taking action toward restoring the United States’ industrial strength and economic independence. Washington is waking up and realizing it’s time to bring American jobs, innovation, and production back home. I look forward to shining a light on the root causes of this manufacturing decline and exploring meaningful solutions that ensure our supply chains are strong, our workforce is empowered, and our future is built right here in the United States,” said Subcommittee Chairman Burlison.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Made in the USA: Igniting the Industrial Renaissance of the United States.”

DATE: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

TIME: 11:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: HVC-210

WITNESSES:

Kevin Czinger

Founder and Executive Chairman

Divergent 3D

Chris Power

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Hadrian

Austin Bishop

Chief Executive Officer

New American Industrial Alliance

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.