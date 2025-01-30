Atlas Manufacturing Expands Cutting-Edge Laser Welding Capabilities Across Both Facilities

An Atlas Manufacturing technician demonstrates advanced laser welding technology, delivering precision welds for mission-critical applications. Atlas Manufacturing Logo A graphic showcasing Atlas Manufacturing’s commitment to safety and precision in laser welding, highlighting advanced capabilities and safety protocols.

Atlas Manufacturing implements laser welding at both facilities, boosting precision, efficiency, and quality for industries like HPC, telecom, and medical.

Expanding laser welding to both facilities is a game-changer, enabling us to meet customer demands for precision, quality, and speed in industries like HPC, medical, and telecom.” — Brett Bohlander

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Manufacturing is proud to announce the implementation of advanced laser welding technology at both of its state-of-the-art facilities. This strategic expansion empowers Atlas to deliver unmatched precision, efficiency, and quality for industries such as telecommunications, medical, High Performance Compute (HPC), and retail.Laser welding represents a transformative step in Atlas Manufacturing’s commitment to innovation. This cutting-edge process offers:• Unmatched Precision: Cleaner, more accurate welds with minimal distortion.• Enhanced Efficiency: Faster production times to meet even the tightest deadlines.• Superior Quality: High-strength welds that often require little to no post-processing.• Versatile Applications: Perfect for materials like stainless steel and aluminum, commonly used in mission-critical components.Laser Welding: A Game-Changer in Modern ManufacturingLaser welding is renowned for its ability to produce precise, high-quality welds while minimizing material distortion. Unlike traditional welding methods, laser welding operates at a higher level of precision, ensuring consistent results even for the most intricate designs.Atlas’s adoption of laser welding opens new doors for customers in industries like HPC, where seamless fabrication and tight tolerances are essential. The ability to process lightweight yet durable materials like aluminum and stainless steel makes laser welding ideal for advanced computing assemblies and intricate medical equipment.Benefits for Atlas CustomersBy implementing laser welding at both facilities, Atlas is better equipped to support customers with:• Faster Turnaround Times: Increased production speed allows projects to move from concept to completion with unprecedented efficiency.• Reduced Costs: Minimized need for post-processing translates to cost savings.• Scalable Solutions: Laser welding is suitable for both small-batch prototypes and large-scale production runs, ensuring flexibility for diverse project needs.Leading Innovation Since 1962Since its founding in 1962, Atlas Manufacturing has been at the forefront of precision sheet metal fabrication . With over 75,000 square feet of production space, Atlas has continually invested in advanced technology to deliver top-tier results. The integration of laser welding builds on a legacy of innovation that includes robotic welding, powder coating, and precision machining.Industry InsightsThe demand for laser welding continues to grow across industries like HPC, where clean, high-precision welds are critical for thermal and structural performance. By incorporating this advanced process, Atlas Manufacturing strengthens its position as a trusted partner for clients navigating the demands of modern manufacturing.Discover the Story Behind Atlas’s Laser Welding ExpansionAtlas Manufacturing’s recent investment in laser welding technology highlights its dedication to innovation in precision sheet metal fabrication. This advanced capability reinforces Atlas’s commitment to supporting industries like High Performance Compute (HPC), medical, telecommunications, and retail.Journalists interested in exploring how cutting-edge manufacturing solutions are shaping these industries are encouraged to reach out for interviews, facility tours, or further insights. For inquiries, contact Brett Bohlander.

Precision Redefined: Atlas Manufacturing’s Advanced Laser Welding Technology

