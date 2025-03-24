ALSO Youth Raises $35,530 at Sold-Out Tsunami Fundraiser to Support LGBTQ+ Youth in Sarasota & Manatee

A youth speaker shares a personal story during ALSO Youth’s 2025 fundraiser brunch at Tsunami, inspiring support and heartfelt applause from attendees. A packed room of guests attends the ALSO Youth Tsunami fundraiser brunch, showing strong community support for LGBTQ+ youth programs. ALSO Youth’s logo represents their mission of Advocacy, Leadership, Support, and Outreach within the LGBTQ+ community

ALSO Youth’s sold-out brunch fundraiser raised $35,530 to fund free LGBTQ+ youth support programs and mental health services in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our community. These funds will ensure that LGBTQ+ youth continue to have access to the critical services they need—completely free of charge.” — Mel Gosselin, Executive Director

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALSO Youth hosted a sold-out Fundraiser Brunch at Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi on March 16, 2025, raising $35,530 to support its vital programming for LGBTQ+ youth in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. The event featured a silent auction, paddle raise, and heartfelt community support, helping fund mental health counseling , leadership development, and social programming—all offered free of charge.A Community Rallying TogetherGuests enjoyed an afternoon of great food and heartfelt impact. The silent auction included a range of experiential packages and curated items—such as a VIP Sushi Experience at Tsunami, Universal Orlando tickets, a Sarasota Orchestra VIP package, exclusive artwork, and more.One of the most powerful moments of the event came during a paddle raise, following a personal story shared by Nico Johnson, a youth participant, who described how ALSO Youth has helped them find safety, identity, and connection.Why It MattersAccording to the 2024 Trevor Project Report, 37% of LGBTQ+ youth in Florida seriously considered suicide in the past year. This alarming figure underscores the need for accessible mental health and support services—especially in the face of growing challenges for LGBTQ+ youth.ALSO Youth has served the community for over 30 years, offering a safe, affirming environment through programs like free mental health therapy, youth support groups, educational outreach, and leadership development.Looking AheadWith $35,530 raised, ALSO Youth will continue to expand its reach across Manatee and Sarasota Counties, ensuring no young person is left without access to critical services. The organization welcomes donors, sponsors, and community partners to join in its mission.To learn more about ALSO Youth or to support upcoming events and services, please visit www.alsoyouth.org

