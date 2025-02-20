BeachGroomer Celebrates 23 Years & Two Years Under New Ownership

The official BeachGroomer logo, representing 23 years of excellence in shoreline maintenance solutions. The BeachGroomer Complete Pump Package, featuring a 1-HP Goulds GT10 pump and essential components for efficient lake and lawn irrigation. An illustration demonstrating the BeachGroomer system in action, effectively removing muck and weeds from lake beds using a high-powered water flow.

Celebrating 23 years in business and two years with Dallas Janes, BeachGroomer remains a leader in shoreline maintenance and winter products.

We're excited to still be providing sales and service to our loyal customers nationwide, many of whom have been operating our products out in the field for 23 years with virtually no problems.” — Dallas Janes

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeachGroomer , a trusted leader in shoreline and waterfront maintenance solutions, proudly marks its 23rd anniversary in 2025. With two years under the leadership of new owner Dallas Janes, the company continues to provide high-quality products and outstanding customer service to waterfront property owners across the country.Since its founding, BeachGroomer has remained committed to delivering innovative and durable solutions for maintaining clean and healthy shorelines . Customers have relied on BeachGroomer products for decades, with many units operating efficiently in the field for over 20 years. Under the ownership of Dallas Janes, the company has expanded its product offerings while maintaining the reliability and service that customers have come to expect.Dallas Janes brings years of experience in the Minnesota business community, having grown up in a family of small business owners. When searching for a company to acquire, he was immediately impressed with BeachGroomer’s reputation, the durability and performance of its products, and the legacy built by its founders, the Colmans. Now at the helm, Dallas is committed to spreading the word about BeachGroomer’s high-quality solutions, helping more lake homeowners experience the joys of a pristine waterfront.“We're excited to still be providing sales and service to our loyal customers nationwide, many of whom have been operating our products out in the field for 23 years with virtually no problems,” said Dallas Janes. “Our commitment to quality and innovation remains stronger than ever as we look ahead to the future.”To further support customers year-round, BeachGroomer has expanded its product line to include Nice Rink winter products . These new offerings allow customers to enjoy outdoor recreation while ensuring their waterfront properties remain well-maintained through all seasons.BeachGroomer’s dedication to exceptional service is reflected in glowing customer testimonials. Longtime user Lesle from Lake Orion, FL, shared: “The BeachGroomer has made my lakefront and beach area much more usable and enjoyable for my family and myself. It’s so easy to operate that I’m able to use it and move it myself. I love the results; it was well worth my purchase five years ago.” Similarly, Dean from Lake Vermillion, MN, praised the company’s service and effectiveness: “This BeachGroomer is awesome! Really took care of the weeds on our beach! Great service too, great company to work with.”As BeachGroomer celebrates this milestone, the company remains dedicated to innovation and customer satisfaction. With a strong legacy and an exciting future, BeachGroomer continues to be the go-to solution for keeping waterfronts pristine.For more information about BeachGroomer’s products and services, visit https://beachgroomer.com

