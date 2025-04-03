Mustaches for Kids Twin Cities Launches 2025 Campaign to Support Local Students

Circular logo with a red mustache in the center, surrounded by the text “Mustaches for Kids Twin Cities” in white lettering on a navy and red badge design.

The official logo for Mustaches for Kids Twin Cities, used in promotional materials and press coverage for the 2024 fundraising campaign.

A smiling student in a cowboy hat and fake mustache poses with a mentor in matching orange Breakthrough Twin Cities shirts under a large graphic mustache with the words “Let’s Grow This!”

A Breakthrough Twin Cities student and mentor strike a pose in bright orange tees beneath a playful “Let’s Grow This!” mustache banner, celebrating their shared commitment to growth and education.

Five M4KTC volunteers posing in front of a Mustaches for Kids backdrop, dressed in creative and colorful outfits, including Skip Lindgren in a grey hoodie with campaign pins.

Mustaches for Kids Twin Cities volunteer team—including co-organizer Skip Lindgren (center in grey hoodie)—at the 2024 campaign kickoff event.

Clean-shaven volunteers across the Twin Cities begin growing mustaches April 8 to raise funds for Breakthrough Twin Cities.

We are M4KTC. Where absurdity meets philanthropy. We do two things—grow ’staches and raise money!”
— Skip Lindgren, co-organizer.
MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mustaches for Kids Twin Cities (M4KTC) kicks off its 2025 campaign on April 8 with a Clean Shave Party at Utepils Brewing, rallying volunteers across the metro to grow mustaches—and raise money—for Breakthrough Twin Cities, a nonprofit that helps under-resourced students on their journey to college.

From April 8 to May 8, M4KTC participants grow mustaches to spark conversations, build community, and collect donations for a powerful cause. It’s all about combining grassroots giving with lighthearted fun—and some unforgettable facial hair.

Kickoff Event Details:
Date: Monday, April 8
Time: 6:30–8:30 PM
Location: Utepils Brewing Company, 225 Thomas Ave N #700, Minneapolis, MN 55405

Breakthrough Twin Cities provides academic enrichment, leadership development, and college readiness programs to middle and high school students from underrepresented backgrounds. The impact is lasting—and life-changing.

How to Get Involved:
Grow a ’Stache: Sign up at m4ktc.com
Donate: Support a grower or team
Attend Events: Join us for mustache mayhem throughout the month

Since its founding, M4KTC has raised nearly $400,000 for local youth. This year promises even more laughs, more growth, and more impact.

Media Welcome
Journalists are encouraged to cover the kickoff and follow the month-long journey. Great visuals, passionate stories, and community connection await.

About Mustaches for Kids Twin Cities
Founded in 2021, Mustaches for Kids Twin Cities (M4KTC) is the local chapter of Mustaches for Kids America, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization that combines facial hair and fundraising to support children's charities. Each year, M4KTC selects a local youth-focused charity partner and recruits "Growers" who, over a 30-day period, cultivate mustaches to raise funds and awareness. The campaign culminates in the celebratory "Stache Bash," where participants don creative costumes and honor their collective efforts. With the motto, "It's for the kids," M4KTC has raised nearly $400,000 since its inception, proving that a little facial hair can make a big difference. Learn more at m4ktc.com.

Contact Information
Skip Lindgren
📞 (651) 335-0487
📧 skip.lindgren@gmail.com

Nawal Whig
📞 (612) 718-2499
📧 nawalwhig@gmail.com

Mustaches for Kids Twin Cities
Instagram: @m4ktwincities

Skip Lindgren/Nawal Whig
Mustaches for Kids Twin Cities
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mustaches for Kids Twin Cities Launches 2025 Campaign to Support Local Students

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Skip Lindgren/Nawal Whig
Mustaches for Kids Twin Cities
Company/Organization
PERC
11130 Battery Park Place
Bradenton, Florida, 34211
United States
+1 612-254-6301
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About PERC: Pioneering Digital Transformation Since 2009. Founded by Xavier Berkness, PERC has emerged as a trailblazer in digital marketing. We deliver bespoke solutions across SEO, PPC, content creation, and website design and development—each tailored to amplify your online presence. By harnessing innovative strategies and deep industry expertise, we boost visibility, engage targeted audiences, and drive sustainable business growth. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, partnering with PERC means your brand is not just competing—it’s leading the digital marketplace.

PERC Digital Marketing

More From This Author
Mustaches for Kids Twin Cities Launches 2025 Campaign to Support Local Students
ALSO Youth Raises $35,530 at Sold-Out Tsunami Fundraiser to Support LGBTQ+ Youth in Sarasota & Manatee
BeachGroomer Celebrates 23 Years & Two Years Under New Ownership
View All Stories From This Author