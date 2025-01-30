OVER 200 EXCLUSIVE PIECES OF ‘BLADE RUNNER 2049’ MEMORABILIA UP FOR AUCTION THIS FEBRUARY

THE AUCTION FEATURES OFFICER K’S (RYAN GOSLING) SCREEN-MATCHED COSTUME FROM THE FILM’S OPENING SCENE, WITH BIDDING STARTING AT $10,000 AND JOI’S (ANA DE ARMAS) ICONIC TURTLENECK AND YELLOW JACKET COSTUME WITH BIDDING OPENING AT $5,000

This auction celebrates the artistry and craftsmanship of one of the most visually stunning films of the modern era.” — Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of Blade Runner 2049 have an incredible opportunity to own a piece of sci-fi cinema history through an exclusive online auction hosted by Propstore , the world's leading auction house for film and television memorabilia, in association with Alcon Entertainment.TAKING PLACE BETWEEN JANUARY 30 TO FEBRUARY 20 2025, THE AUCTION WILL FEATURE 200 LOTS, INCLUDING ORIGINAL PROPS, COSTUMES, AND SET DECORATIONS FROM BLADE RUNNER 2049.THIS EXCLUSIVE AUCTION INVITES FANS INTO THE VISIONARY WORLD OF DENIS VILLENEUVE'S STUNNING SEQUEL TO RIDLEY SCOTT'S SCI-FI CLASSIC, OFFERING AN UNPARALLELED COLLECTION OF ORIGINAL PROPS AND COSTUMES FROM ONE OF THE MOST BELOVED SCI-FI FILM SERIES EVER MADE. FANS WILL BE TRANSPORTED BACK TO THE NEON-SOAKED STREETS AND DYSTOPIAN LANDSCAPES OF BLADE RUNNER 2049 THROUGH AN EXCLUSIVE SELECTION OF ORIGINAL PROPS, COSTUMES, AND SET DRESSING PIECES USED IN THE MAKING OF THE FILM.Bids can be placed from anywhere in the world, exclusively online, via propstore.com.Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auctioneers, has announced that it will hold a highly anticipated Blade Runner 2049 Online Auction featuring props and costumes from one of the most popular sci-fi film series, in association with Alcon Entertainment.200 rare and iconic lots will be sold during Propstore's unique Blade Runner 2049 Online Auction from January 30 - February 20, 2025.Registration is now open online at propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/444 . Online proxy bids can be submitted from January 30, 2025.Top lots to be sold at Propstore’s Blade Runner 2049 (2017) online auction (with estimated sale prices) include:- Rick Deckard's (Harrison Ford) Photo-Matched Hero Light-Up LAPD 2019 PKD Detective Special Blaster - opening bid of $10,000- K's (Ryan Gosling) Costume with Coat Matched to Arrival at Sapper’s Farm Scene opening bid of $10,000- K's (Ryan Gosling) Screen-Matched Hero LAPD 2049 Blaster opening bid $10,000- Rick Deckard's (Harrison Ford) Costume with Matched Wallace Scene Shirt est. $5,000- Joi's (Ana de Armas) Turtleneck and Clear Yellow Jacket Ensemble est. $5,000- K's (Ryan Gosling) Screen-Matched Light-up Retractable Eye Scanner est. $2,500- Sapper Morton’s (Dave Bautista) Environmental Suit and Helmet (Ref #367) est. $2,500- Luv's (Sylvia Hoeks) Screen-Matched Quilted White Coat with Red Turtleneck Costume est. $2,500- Lt. Joshi's (Robin Wright) LAPD Uniform Costume est. $2,500- Niander Wallace's (Jared Leto) Black Gi est. $500Alcon Entertainment, LLC and Propstore will also be donating 10% of the total auction hammer price to CORE. Founded after the 2010 Haiti earthquake by Sean Penn and Ann Lee, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is a global humanitarian organization based in Los Angeles that empowers underserved communities in and beyond crisis. With a focus on equity, CORE provides critical relief to marginalized and vulnerable people, from the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and conflict in Ukraine, to hurricane-impacted states in the US and beyond. CORE’s hands-on approach ensures families receive both immediate and long-term support, from cash vouchers and protective resources to comprehensive case management to navigate the aid process as they work to rebuild. To learn more about CORE's life-changing work, visit www.coreresponse.org Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on the upcoming auction: “This auction celebrates the artistry and craftsmanship of one of the most visually stunning films of the modern era. Each piece displays the extraordinary detail and innovation behind this cinematic masterpiece, offering fans an exclusive opportunity to own part of a franchise that has forever changed the sci-fi genre. Propstore are honored to be supporting CORE and contributing to such an incredible cause.”Andrew Kosove & Broderick Johnson, Alcon Entertainment, LLC Co-founders and Co-CEOS, commented on this collaboration:"Blade Runner 2049 continues to captivate audiences worldwide. This auction will provide a tangible connection to the film's legacy, allowing fans to own a piece of the world-building and artistry that made the film so special. We are excited to partner with Propstore on this exclusive auction. Their expertise will ensure that these treasured items are preserved, while also giving us an opportunity to support CORE, which is an extraordinary organization doing great work in our community."Notes to Editors:For further information, images and interviews please contact:Beth Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comRegistration is now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/444 Propstore will hold preview exhibitions at their LA office by appointment from January 30 – February 19, 2025. The exhibition will feature many lots from the auction, giving fans the opportunity to see props and costumes from the auction up close and ask questions to the specialists. Visit https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/444 to make a viewing appointment.Dropbox link to images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/fyqfvfzz3qktp9wg73cg5/AGfk9-TuM2_6prh905bdrwE?rlkey=vyed147nijbq19sb72e8o9v77&dl=0 About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

