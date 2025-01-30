Anoox Logo

Anoox, a nonprofit Social network announces release of new version of our Instant Messenger which offers 100% Privacy for Worldwide communication and messaging.

Said B Dean Ansari, Managing Director, with this new 100% Privacy capability, we are making sure People's and Business's communications beside being Secure, are as Private as they want it to be.” — B. Dean Ansari

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anoox Instant Messenger now offers 100% Privacy for Worldwide messaging and communication - Because Privacy is a fundamental Human RightAnoox, a nonprofit Social network focused on People and Social causes, dedicated to enabling People & Small businesses to Connect, Share & Grow, operated as a Public service, announces the release of the new version of our Instant Messenger which offers 100% Privacy for Worldwide communication and messaging.Anoox Instant Messenger ("AIM") is a Free Service of Anoox Social network - offered for Free* via Advertising and Donation support.Via AIM People Worldwide can be connected with their Colleagues, Family & Friends where with 1 Click they can have Secure communication with each other including have high quality Video & Voice calls for Free. AIM is 100% Web based so no Download and continuous Update is needed.Why? Because in Today's World where privacy concerns are at an all-time High, the Public wants to know that their communication and messaging can enjoy 100% Privacy when they want it to. This is what AIM offers the Public now via the following Options:1- Members can Opt to have their messages not Recorded at all2- Members can Opt to have all their messages self-destruct and Expunged after certain number of days, from 1 to 30 days3- Members can Opt to have all their messages with selected individuals Expunged with 1 Click at willAdditional Key Features of Anoox Instant Messenger toward creating Privacy are: End-to-End Encryption for every message, Voice call, and Video call."Said Bahram Dean Ansari, Managing Director of Anoox, with this new 100% Privacy capability, we are making sure that People's and Business's communications beside being Secure, are as Private as they want it to be. Because in Today's World the Public needs a safe, private, and transparent platform where People and Businesses, specially Small businesses, can feel confident that their conversations enjoy Ironclad Privacy. Because Privacy is a fundamental Right."* For details of our Instant Messenger with 100% Privacy guarantee, please visit:Anoox is a global nonprofit Social network operated as a Public service dedicated to enabling People & Small businesses to Connect, Share & Grow.And even though we are offering such Marvel of software engineering services as our Instant Messenger where members can have high quality Video & Voice calls Worldwide, Anoox to date has been a bootstrapped organization. So for us to do much more, we are Now exploring investment, sponsorships & partnership opportunities to enable us to grow into a true Worldwide communication and messaging service. Interested investors, sponsors and potential partners are encouraged to contact us for further information.And for the Press to contact us for covering Anoox as probably one of the most interesting untold stories of the Internet age, because Free, Robust and Private communication is at the core of the Human experience and growth, so that together we can indeed make the World a better place.Contact Information:B. Dean Ansari - Managing Directorsupport_gn@anoox.com1-415-577-5673

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.