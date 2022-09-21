Anoox non-profit Social network releases a great new product/service: Instant Messenger
Every now and then comes an Insanely Great product/service, Anoox Instant Messenger is this new Insanely Great product/serviceCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every now and then comes an Insanely Great product/service, Anoox Instant Messenger is this new Insanely Great product/service. Why? Anoox Instant Messenger enables members of Anoox (it is free to become a member) to be connected on World-Wide basis for instant communication for free! Via Anoox Instant Messenger people can:
- be aware of each others status on World-Wide basis to instantly know when their contacts are online, busy, or off-line
- with 1 click send secure messages to each other
- with 1 click have free Voice calls
- with 1 click have free Video calls
- with 1 click share files of any size
Plus more.
Best of all Anoox Instant Messenger is 100% Web based. So it frees its users from having to download, install & continuously update any
Software or App. Moreover it frees its user from being tied down to any device or OS. So whether you are on a PC, a Mac or
a Mobile phone, just launch your ubiquitous Web browser and you can access Anoox Instant Messenger the same.
Anoox Instant Messenger will enable people using it to SAVE in cost of communication and SAVE even more in lost productivity, since Instant Messenger in many cases is a much more efficient mode of communication and collaboration than traditional modes of communication such as email and phone. So whether you are at work in London, on vacation in Paris, at a cafe in Rome, at a restaurant in Vienna, at the market in San Francisco, at the beach in LA, on stroll in Charleston - and all points in between; you can be continuously connected with your colleagues, family & friends; via your Anoox Instant Messenger - and with 1 click send secure messages to each other and start communication. Now that is the definition of an Insanely Great product/service.
Anoox Instant Messenger is 100% free to use even in case of Video or Voice communication. The Free version of Anoox Instant Messenger available to all basic (free) members allows for up to 5 people in the contact list. For more contacts in the contact list members can upgrade to a Premium account which allows for up to 50 people in the contact list. Premium membership costs less than $1 per day.
Now what makes this Insanely Great product offering even more news worthy is the fact that Anoox is the only non-profit Social network so we have
developed and are offering this Insanely Great product without any outside funding but with our own modest resources. So when people use Anoox Instant Messenger beside saving in cost of communication and lost productivity, they will have access to all the other empowering services of Anoox Social network, and they will also be doing good since as a non-profit Social network & Search engine we are dedicated to Social & Environmental causes above any profits or share prices.
For more details about Anoox Instant Messenger and to try it for Free please goto:
https://www.anoox.com/instant_messenger_overview.php?sre=9
About Us: Anoox is the non-profit Social network & Search engine collective. We are dedicated to fostering freedom of information, expression and
communication and supporting small businesses with much lower cost traffic. Moreover we are dedicated to operating the Search engine & Social network that does not Track you EVER and are dedicated to Social & Environmental causes above any profits or share prices.
