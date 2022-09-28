Submit Release
This Changes Everything - Instant Messenger by Anoox non-profit Social network

Instant Messenger Anoox

Every now and then comes an Insanely Great product That Changes Everything: introducing Instant Messenger by Anoox non-profit Social network

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every now and then comes an Insanely Great product That Changes Everything. Instant Messenger by Anoox non-profit Social network is this new Insanely Great product/service. Why? Anoox Instant Messenger enables people and businesses to be connected World-Wide for instant secure messaging and communication for FREE! Via Anoox Instant Messenger people can:

- be aware of each others status on World-Wide basis to instantly know when their contacts are online, busy, or off-line
- with 1 click send secure messages to each other
- with 1 click have free Voice calls
- with 1 click have free Video calls
- with 1 click share files of any size
- Plus many other features such as even know via a real time animation notice that the other party is typing

Anoox Instant Messenger will enable people using it to Save Big in lost productivity, since Instant Messenger in many cases is a much more efficient mode of communication and collaboration than traditional modes of communication such as email and phone.

For example: Imagine you are a restaurateur with locations in Paris, Lyon, Toulouse, Las Vegas and Washington DC. You want to be continuously connected with your managers in each of these locations so that with 1 click you can share ideas with them, take a Poll as to which new dish to add to the menu, etc. Or imagine you are a software developer in San Francisco, with colleagues in Vancouver, Montreal, Hamburg and Vienna. You want to be continuously connected with each other so that you can instantly and securely share code, discuss client feedback via Video calls, etc. This imaginary wonderful world becomes 100% real with Anoox Instant Messenger and Social network. That is why it changes everything for better because it provides people and businesses with endless opportunities to connect, create and grow.

Best of all Anoox Instant Messenger is 100% Web based. So it frees its users from having to download, install & continuously update any Software or App. Moreover it frees its user from being tied down to any device or OS. So whether you are on a PC, a Mac or a Mobile phone, just launch your ubiquitous Web browser and you can access Anoox Instant Messenger.

Anoox Instant Messenger is 100% Free to use with the Free version available to all basic (free) members allowing for up to 5 people in their contact list, which is plenty enough for most typical users. For more contacts in the contact list members can upgrade to a Premium account which allows for up to 50 people in the contact list, with Premium membership costing less than $1 per day.

For more details about Anoox Instant Messenger and to try it for Free to see how Insanely Great it is, please go to:
https://www.anoox.com/instant_messenger_overview.php?sre=13

Now what makes this Insanely Great product offering even more news worthy is the fact that Anoox is the only non-profit Social network & Search engine so we have developed and are offering this Insanely Great product without any outside funding but with our own modest resources. So when people use Anoox Instant Messenger beside saving in cost of communication and lost productivity, beside having access to all other empowering services of Anoox Social network, they will be doing good since as a non-profit Social network & Search engine we are dedicated to Social & Environmental causes above any profits or share prices.

About Us: Anoox is the non-profit Social network & Search engine collective. We are dedicated to fostering freedom of information, expression and communication and supporting small businesses with much lower cost traffic. Moreover we are dedicated to operating the Search engine & Social network that does not Track you EVER and are dedicated to Social & Environmental causes above any profits or share prices.

We invite members of the Press who care about informing the Public about truly great new product offerings to write about the Insanely Great Anoox Instant Messenger.


Press Contact:
Dean Ansari - (415) 577-5673
Managing Director
press_hub@anoox.com
www.anoox.com

Bahram Dean Ansari
Anoox.com
+1 4155775673
email us here

