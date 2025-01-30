DQE Communications Announces Brand Refresh and Expanded Product Offerings

DQE unveils a brand refresh, new tagline, and expanded services, enhancing reliability and innovation for businesses of all sizes across its markets.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DQE Communications, a leading, regional business connectivity solutions provider, today announced a comprehensive brand refresh and the most extensive expansion of its product lineup in the company’s history. Along with a rejuvenated logo and fresh visual identity, DQE introduced a new tagline, “Reliably Reliable,” which reflects the company’s steadfast commitment to excellence. These updates will be featured in a brand advertising campaign in all the company’s markets, including Pennsylvania, Morgantown and Clarksburg, W. Va., and Hagerstown, Md.

“DQE has been beloved by its customers for almost 30 years for providing excellent customer service, which is incredibly rare in the telecommunications industry,” said DQE Communications CEO Mike Sicoli. “I consistently hear customers praise DQE’s reliability, responsiveness and easy-to-reach, local customer service. We will never change our commitment to the outstanding customer service that ensures our loyal customer base. However, we are now making DQE an even better long-term partner by introducing new, innovative technologies to large and mid-market customers, while offering more cost-effective solutions to expand our services to small businesses.”

A New Chapter of Growth and Independence

DQE Communications operated as a division of Duquesne Light Holdings Inc., the parent company of the Pittsburgh region’s largest electric utility, for 27 years and became an independent company in May 2024. This transition has positioned the company to focus on accelerating growth through investments in product development and technology. The company’s extensive, regional, fiber-optic network, which spans over 110,000 buildings, 4,700 route miles and connects 3,500 on-net buildings, forms the backbone of its high-speed internet services. This state-of-the-art infrastructure transmits data using light pulses, ensuring high reliability and low latency to minimize any lag time between input and system response.

“I have worked in the Pittsburgh region at many other telecom organizations throughout my career, and outstanding customer service is the major differentiator for DQE,” said Chief Revenue Officer Nikki Marsh. “Customers love that our support teams are immediately accessible, in-house and local. They also love that DQE is nimble enough to get them connected and running faster than competitors. With our recent shift to becoming an independent company, we are now empowered to make the necessary investments to truly be a comprehensive provider of network connectivity services for businesses of all sizes. It's the perfect time to reintroduce businesses throughout our footprint to the new and improved DQE.”

Meeting Evolving Customers Needs with New Solutions

In response to the changing demands of its customers, DQE has expanded its suite of services to include:

SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) – With greater flexibility than traditional WANs, DQE’s Managed SD-WAN is a cost-effective, high-performance network solution that connects users, applications and data across multiple locations.

Business Voice Services – CommunicationsPro is a cloud-based unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution that offers advanced collaboration and reporting tools.

InternetPro – Designed specifically for small businesses, InternetPro provides dependable, high-speed Wi-Fi coverage. Managed remotely through an app, the service offers flexible pricing and scalability to meet the needs of growing businesses.

Managed Security – Available with internet or SD-WAN service, DQE offers a range of security options including managed firewall, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation.

These new offerings underscore DQE’s commitment to providing innovative and scalable solutions tailored to businesses of all sizes, ensuring they remain competitive in an increasingly digital world. To learn more visit the refreshed DQE website.

About DQE Communications

DQE Communications is a leading, regional, fiber-optic internet and data network access provider, offering enterprise-grade solutions to businesses in Western Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania’s Susquehanna region, Morgantown, W. Va., Clarksburg, W. Va., and Hagerstown, Md. Founded in 1997, DQE Communications is dedicated to the businesses and keystone institutions in its communities and empowering them to compete on a global scale by investing in more than 4,700 route miles of fiber, with a reach spanning 110,000 buildings, including 3,500 on-net buildings. Account and customer service teams provide easily accessible, 24/7/365 support from the same communities as our customers – never from a remote call center.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.