DQE Communications Launches New and Improved Internet Connectivity Solution for Small Businesses

DQE is excited to introduce their latest solution, InternetPro. Backed by 100% Fiber network, InternetPro delivers the connectivity small teams can rely on.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DQE Communications, a leading provider of high-speed fiber-optic internet and networking solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new and improved InternetPro — designed specifically to meet the growing connectivity demands of small businesses.

This enhanced solution provides reliable, high-speed internet that ensures businesses operate smoothly and stay connected.

Small businesses such as healthcare providers, retail stores, and restaurants face unique challenges when it comes to connectivity. Many require a balance between cost-effectiveness and high performance to keep their day-to-day operations running efficiently. DQE's InternetPro delivers just that — offering affordable, high-speed internet and Wi-Fi without compromising on reliability or service quality.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and we understand how critical dependable internet is to their success," said Mike Sicoli, Chief Executive Officer of DQE Communications. "Our new service InternetPro is tailored to help businesses stay competitive, with a connectivity solution that provides the speed, reliability, and scalability they need."

Key Features of InternetPro Include:

• Fast, Reliable Internet: Backed by our 100% fiber network, choose from 3 high-speed options, ensuring seamless online transactions, cloud applications, and communications.

• Flexible Pricing: Explore different plans that fit the budget of any small business, with no compromise on quality.

• Scalability: Enjoy a solution that is designed to grow with your business, offering scalable solutions that evolve as your business grows.

• Local Support: Experience 24/7 customer support from DQE's dedicated local team, ensuring quick issue resolution and personalized assistance.

• Ease of Use: Easily manage your Wi-Fi with an app to configure settings and monitor network performance.

Whether it's managing cloud-based point-of-sale systems, engaging with customers on social media, or running day-to-day operations, InternetPro ensures businesses stay connected and competitive in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

For more information on DQE Communications’ InternetPro, visit our website or contact DQE.

About DQE Communications

DQE Communications is a leading provider of high-performance fiber-optic networking solutions. Serving the Pittsburgh region and beyond, DQE’s extensive fiber network and innovative solutions support the connectivity needs of businesses across various industries. With a focus on reliability, speed, and security, DQE Communications is dedicated to delivering exceptional service to its clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.