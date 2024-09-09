DQE Communications Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer with Extensive Finance and Telecommunications Expertise

Newly Appointed DQE Communications CFO, Joe Bellini

DQE Communications has appointed Joe Bellini as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DQE Communications, a leading provider of high-performance fiber-optic networking solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Bellini as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With an impressive background in finance and telecommunications, Joe brings a wealth of experience and strategic vision to DQE as the company continues to expand its operations and service offerings.

Joe joins DQE Communications after a decade of leadership in the finance sector, where he successfully managed financial operations and contributed to significant growth within the telecommunications and networking industries. Joe began his career in public accounting, then transitioned to broader finance roles at Hibernia Networks, GTT, and most recently at Network to Code. In taking on this new role, he will be relocating to Pittsburgh with his family, marking a new chapter for both Joe and DQE.

“We are excited to welcome Joe to DQE Communications,” said Mike Sicoli, CEO of DQE Communications. “His extensive experience in finance, combined with his deep understanding of the telecommunications industry, will be instrumental in guiding our company’s financial strategy as we continue to innovate and grow.”

As CFO, Joe will oversee all aspects of the finance function, including accounting, tax, financial planning and financial operations. He will play a critical role in ensuring DQE’s financial health and supporting the company’s long-term goals, while also driving operational efficiency and profitability.

“I am thrilled to join DQE Communications and contribute to the company’s continued success,” said Joe. “The opportunity to work with such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization is exciting, and my family and I are looking forward to becoming part of the Pittsburgh community. I am eager to collaborate with the talented team at DQE and to support our financial objectives.”

Joe’s appointment reinforces DQE Communications’ commitment to building a strong and experienced leadership team as the company advances its mission to provide exceptional networking solutions to businesses across the region.

About DQE Communications

DQE Communications is a leading provider of high-performance fiber-optic networking solutions. Serving the Pittsburgh region and beyond, DQE’s extensive fiber network and innovative solutions support the connectivity needs of businesses across various industries. With a focus on reliability, speed, and security, DQE Communications is dedicated to delivering exceptional service to its clients.

