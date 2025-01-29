Submit Release
Justice Liu to speak at death penalty defense seminar

Justice Goodwin Liu will be the keynote speaker at the 2025 Capital Case Defense Seminar next month. The four-day event in Monterey is billed as “an intensive educational opportunity for anyone involved in, or  considering taking on, the defense of a capital case.”

