Justice Liu to speak at death penalty defense seminar

Justice Goodwin Liu will be the keynote speaker at the 2025 Capital Case Defense Seminar next month. The four-day event in Monterey is billed as “an intensive educational opportunity for anyone involved in, or considering taking on, the defense of a capital case.”

