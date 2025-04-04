Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,138 in the last 365 days.

A rare decision: California Supreme Court tosses murder conviction with death sentence

The California Supreme Court reversed a Los Angeles gang leader’s three murder convictions and death sentence Thursday, saying the trial judge had wrongly dismissed a holdout juror. It was the first time the court had reversed a capital murder conviction in more than two years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A rare decision: California Supreme Court tosses murder conviction with death sentence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more