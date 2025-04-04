A rare decision: California Supreme Court tosses murder conviction with death sentence

The California Supreme Court reversed a Los Angeles gang leader’s three murder convictions and death sentence Thursday, saying the trial judge had wrongly dismissed a holdout juror. It was the first time the court had reversed a capital murder conviction in more than two years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.