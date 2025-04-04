Submit Release
California's Kern River Flow Order Reversed by Appeals Panel

(Subscription required) A California appeals court reversed a district court’s order to keep enough water flowing through the Kern River that fish near the City of Bakersfield would remain healthy, finding the trial judge failed to decide whether the use was “reasonable.”

