RBmedia Brings Viral YouTube Sensation “The Creepy School Bus” to Audio

The two-part audio original is performed by a full cast with sound effects and music

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced the upcoming release of its audio original “The Creepy School Bus,” adapted from the massively popular YouTube horror series of the same name by Paul Hough. Recorded Books, the company’s flagship audio brand, will publish the audiobook in two parts with the first arriving on February 11, followed by Part 2 on March 11.The audiobook features sound effects, music, and a full cast led by Emmy Award nominee Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”), Image Award Winner Erika Alexander (“Get Out,” “Living Single”), and Eddie McGee (“9-1-1”), with Chris Jericho (AEW, “Dancing With The Stars”) joining the cast for Part 2.“The Creepy School Bus” blends horror, action, and mystery following a group of middle schoolers pursuing a school bus that has kidnapped their friends.Hough said, “‘The Creepy School Bus’ is a huge epic horror adventure with unique characters. It has the comradery of ‘The Goonies’ and ‘Stand by Me’ with the suspense and excitement of ‘Aliens.’”Watch the audiobook trailer Hough continued, “When the original story went viral on YouTube, I had many offers from other publishers to transform it into other formats, but I chose RBmedia to produce an original audiobook because they completely shared my vision. Throughout the entire process, their team has been dedicated to making sure that this audiobook will take listeners on an experience unlike anything they’ve heard before.”Andrea Wollitz, Director of Children’s Publishing for RBmedia, said, “We brought in Audie Award winner Rick Rohan to direct and were able to assemble a top-notch cast that brings authenticity and something very special to this audiobook. Kids have been talking about ‘The Creepy School Bus’ online since its inception and we’re delighted they’ll finally get to hear the entire epic story.”“The Creepy School Bus” is available for pre-order now wherever audiobooks are sold.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 80,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com

