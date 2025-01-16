RBmedia to Publish All New Audio Editions for Mega Bestselling Outlander Series

Outlander (Kristin Atherton Edition) RBmedia logo

New recordings of Gabaldon’s beloved books will feature narration by Kristin Atherton, a leading actor on STARZ’s ‘Outlander’

We asked Diana and her fans, ‘Who would you cast?’ Their resounding answer was Kristin Atherton.” — Troy Juliar

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced new audiobook editions of Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series with narration by stage, screen, and voice actor Kristin Atherton, who portrays leading character Jenny Murray in season 7 of the STARZ streaming hit. These audiobooks will stand side-by-side the original Davina Porter recordings—also published by Recorded Books, RBmedia’s flagship audio brand.Gabaldon’s sweeping historical fiction of time travel, war, and romance—which inspired the bingeworthy TV series on STARZ—has become a worldwide phenomenon with a following of millions of readers and listeners.With hundreds of audiobooks to her credit, Atherton has collected multiple voice acting awards. Audiofile has praised her “memorable, often haunting, character portraits.” New audiobook editions with narration by Kristin Atherton will include, “Outlander,” “Dragonfly in Amber,” “Voyager,” “Drums of Autumn,” “The Fiery Cross,” “A Breath of Snow and Ashes,” “An Echo in the Bone,” “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood,” “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,” and the highly anticipated untitled tenth and final book in the series.Davina Porter has been the beloved voice of Outlander since she recorded the very first audiobook nearly 30 years ago. In 2021, Davina Porter announced her retirement from acting after narrating “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,” the ninth and penultimate installment in the series.Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia said, “Knowing Diana Gabaldon was hard at work on the tenth and final book, our challenge was to honor the legacy of Davina Porter and her legendary recordings while paving the way for a new voice. And so, we asked Diana and her fans, ‘Who would you cast?’ Their resounding answer was Kristin Atherton.”“Outlander” narrated by Kristin Atherton is available for preorder now wherever audiobooks are sold. The recording will be published on April 29, 2025, followed by the rest of the audiobook series releasing later this year through next.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 80,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.