RBmedia Drives Record Growth in 2024

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced a strong close to 2024, with continued momentum and another year of record-setting performance. The company acquired new audiobook publishing businesses, published more titles than ever before, and produced audiobooks for numerous “New York Times” bestsellers and literary award winners. In 2024, the company also welcomed Michael Paull as its new Chief Executive Officer to lead RBmedia to new heights in 2025 and beyond.HighlightsIn 2024, RBmedia’s catalog surpassed 80,000 titles—the largest offering in the industry. The company also published a record number of new titles—more than 9,000—with many topping bestseller lists and winning major industry awards. RBmedia published audiobooks for more than 100 “New York Times” bestsellers, closed the strategic acquisitions of Dreamscape Media and Berrett-Koehler, and expanded globally.North American PublishingIn the year, the company’s North American brands:• Signed multiple bestselling authors to new deals, including C. J. Box, Freida McFadden, Dakota Krout, Devney Perry, Elise Kova, Francine Rivers, K'wan, Lee Child, and Derek Künsken• Experienced a surge in downloads for numerous audiobooks following their hit streaming adaptations, including Robinne Lee’s “The Idea of You,” Julia Quinn’s historical romance series Bridgerton, Diana Gabaldon’s mega-bestselling Outlander series, Mick Herron’s Slough House series (the basis for Apple TV+'s “Slow Horses”), Claire Keegan’s “Small Things Like These,” and Gregory Maguire’s “Wicked”• Published audio for many of the most popular books, including:- Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s memoir “My Time to Stand”- Law Roach’s “How to Build a Fashion Icon”- Jeff Kinney’s “Hot Mess,” Diary of a Wimpy Kid #19- “Skyshade,” the third Lightlark audiobook by acclaimed author Alex Aster- “We Will Be Jaguars” by Nemonte Nenquimo and Mitch Anderson- “The Waters” by Bonnie Jo Campbell- Clay Cane’s “The Grift”- “The Mercy of Gods” by James S. A. Corey- “Living in the Daze of Deception” by Jack Hibbs- Third original Hellboy Universe audiobook “Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Goddess of Manhattan” with a full cast of actors, sound effects, and cinematic music• Published audio for award-winning titles including:- Five picks for leading book clubs, including Oprah’s, Reese’s, “TODAY” Show Read With Jenna, “Good Morning America” (GMA), and GMA Young Adult- Twenty-five of the “New York Times” 100 Best Books of this Century- A National Book Award winner and four finalists- A Pulitzer Prize winner and two finalists- Three Academy Award nominees for Best Picture- Two Audie Award winners and two Audio Publishers Association (APA) Choice honorees- Winner of the Booker Prize- A Hugo Award winner and four finalists- Winner of the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction- Sixteen Youth Media Award winners and honor books- Nine Audible Best of 2024 selections- Six of Spotify’s Top 10 Audiobooks of the Year and seven of their top 10 authors of the year, including the Global Top Author Sarah J. MaasInternational PublishingIn 2024, RBmedia international brands—including W. F. Howes (UK), Wavesound (Australia), BookaVivo (Spanish-language), Éditions Thélème (French-language), and RBmedia Verlag (German-language)—also experienced record growth. During the year, the company:• Published top-selling audiobooks internationally, including:- “You Are Here” by David Nicholls- “Alas de Hierro” and “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Spanish and French-language editions)- “Amnesia” by LJ Ross- “Rivals” by Jilly Cooper- “We Are the Stars” by Gina Chick- “Things Will Calm Down Soon” by Zoë Foster Blake- “The Valley” by Chris Hammer- “The Work” by Bri Lee- “Sanctuary” by Garry Disher- “Bride” and “Not in Love” by Ali Hazelwood- “Der Zögling“ by M.W. Craven• Published audio for award-winning titles internationally, including:- A Booker Prize finalist, the first-ever Australian title to be shortlisted- A Fiction Audiobook of the Year finalist at The British Book Awards- The Best True Crime Audiobook winner at the True Crime Awards- The McIlvanney Award recipient for Best Scottish Crime Book of the Year- The Arthur C. Clarke Award Science Fiction Book of the Year- “The Week” Junior Book Awards Children's Audiobook of the Year- Winner of the Indie Book Award for Children’s Fiction- Seven Audible Best of 2024 selections- Two Apple Books picks for Best of 2024###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 80,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. 