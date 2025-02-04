ZeroTier Expands Capabilities with Launch of New European Office, Taps Tech Industry Veterans to Launch EU Operations

Tech industry vets Janjaap Bos (left) and Alexander Colenbrander will head up EU operations.

The strategic move allows ZeroTier to better serve its rapidly expanding European user base.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZeroTier , one of the world’s top software-defined network companies, has announced the opening of its European office in Utrecht, The Netherlands — a strategic move that brings the secure network platform provider closer to its European customers where the company has seen significant growth over the last 12 months from individual users to enterprise-level customers.“We are excited to officially announce the opening of our new European office in The Netherlands,” said Andrew Gault, ZeroTier CEO. “This new office will allow us to both supplement our development efforts and better serve our growing EU customer-base, demonstrating our confidence in the pan-EMEA market.”In addition to an expanded development and sales presence, ZeroTier is leveraging tech industry veterans Janjaap Bos and Alexander Colenbrander to head up the new European office. Bos has an extensive background in cloud networking as the founder and CEO of Capitar IT Group, a leader in cloud-agnostic hosting and networking solutions. At Capitar, Bos has worked to help scale and grow the company to be a leader in IT support and managed services. Bos has also served as an advisor to the ZeroTier board. Colenbrander has extensive experience working with scaling early stage companies, having co-founded multiple successful start-ups including Claimingo and Loft. He has also played a critical role expanding the footprint of global tech VC firm Antler.“I am very excited to be joining the ZeroTier team in this capacity,” Bos said. “As the number of individual users and enterprise-level customers in the EMEA market adopting ZeroTier continues to grow, it’s an exciting time to be working more closely with the team.”“Having key European leadership like Alex and Janjaap helping to build our office will be key as we continue our commitment to global growth,” Gault said. “As an early investor in ZeroTier, Janjaap’s extensive background in enterprise tech, along with his vast network of connections, will no doubt be critical in the expanding European market. Alex’s strength in growing early stage companies and his decades of experience in tech will help ZeroTier elevate its presence in the EU market.”ZeroTier closed out 2024 with strong yearly growth, surpassing the 5,000 paid accounts mark, doubling its paid monthly subscriber growth and approaching nearly 3 million daily active devices in the second half of the year with customers in more than 230 countries and territories worldwide.Interested in receiving a demo or learning more about ZeroTier’s offerings? Contact us at pr@zerotier.com.###About ZeroTierZeroTier is a secure network platform that scales from home user to SMB to enterprise-level deployments, allowing the seamless local management of an unlimited amount of network resources, regardless of device type. ZeroTier’s software-defined network overlay can be deployed in minutes from anywhere and empowers IT teams to create global private networks that connect devices directly and securely to each other, no matter where they are in the world. ZeroTier is utilized by industry leading companies across all sectors and is backed by Battery Ventures, Anorak Ventures, and Bonfire Ventures, among others. For more information visit: https://www.zerotier.com

