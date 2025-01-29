Lane closure expected on I-94 near West Fargo tomorrow

FARGO, N.D. – Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, the left lane of westbound Interstate 94 will be closed between Sheyenne Street in West Fargo and the Raymond interchange for guardrail repair.

Traffic speeds will be reduced to 45 mph. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.

Repairs are expected to be completed around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds motorists to slow down and use caution while driving in work zones.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

