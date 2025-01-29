Gripping New Documentary “Dying to Live” Investigates the Horrific October 7th Massacre in Israel

"Dying to Live" (2025)

Produced by One Free World International, the powerful new film is available today at Rumble and SalemNow

The global war of propaganda trying to attack Israel makes the violent terrorist attack of October 7 even worse. We had to act. We had to capture the truth and share it with the world.” — Majed El Shafie

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Free World International has documented the truth about Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel in the gripping new documentary, " Dying to Live " — available today on Rumble and SalemNow One year after the horrific events on Oct. 7, 2023, the people of Israel stand resilient yet somber as they continue to fight for the return of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas, as threats from Iran increase and anti-Semitism grows around the world."Dying To Live" follows human rights activist Majed El Shafie, founder of One Free World International, as he leads a powerful investigation into the Oct. 7 Massacre, a tragic event emblematic of the rising tide of anti-Semitism worldwide. Viewers will meet first responders, forensic specialists, UN officials, doctors, police, intelligence officials and world leaders, as well as survivors of the massacre and families of hostages. Through interviews, archival footage, and on-the-ground reporting, the documentary explores Israel's quest for peace amidst escalating violence, highlighting the urgent need for solidarity and understanding in a world plagued by prejudice and hatred.Directed by Chris Atkins for One Free World International, this film stands out from similar projects in that it was made from a non-Jewish perspective that supports and stands with Israel, and is presented through the eyes of an Egyptian-born human rights activist."The global war of propaganda trying to attack Israel makes the violent terrorist attack of October 7 even worse,” says El Shafie. "We had to act. We had to capture the truth and share it with the world." ​ ​Watch the “Dying to Live” trailer at www.DyingToLiveFilm.com About Majed El Shafie: Born in Egypt, Majed El Shafie was arrested, tortured and sentenced to die after converting from Islam to Christianity. Majed managed to escape to Israel, before eventually settling in Canada where he founded One Free World International (OFWI), an international human rights organization that focuses on the rights of religious minorities around the world. OFWI promotes awareness of human rights abuses and comes to the aid of those who are suffering because of their religious beliefs or expression.About One Free World International: OFWI is an international human rights organization dedicated to being a voice for persecuted religious minorities and victims of human rights violations around the world. Based in Toronto, Canada, OFWI has chapters in 28 countries around the world. Our work ranges from conducting daring rescue missions, building bridges between communities, advocating for persecuted minorities to governments around the world, and raising awareness about those who are persecuted for their beliefs through media, events, and online. OFWI is a not-for-profit organization. Our work is wholly supported through the voluntary donations of our friends, members, and supporters. For more information, visit https://ofwi.org/ About Chris Atkins: Chris Atkins is a Canadian filmmaker who has worked on numerous projects covering humanitarian issues, historical documentaries and shipwreck expeditions. Chris directed, co-wrote and shot the archaeology series “Unearthed," as well as shooting, writing and directing the documentaries “Hijacking The Holy Land,” “Freedom Fighter,” and the six part documentary series “Israel: A Journey Through Time” among many other videos and television programs. For more information, visit https://onemedia.ca/

