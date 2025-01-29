St. Albans Barracks // Theft, Trespassing into Motor Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A2000673 and several others

DATE/TIME: 1/28/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: Square Rd. and Main St., Franklin

VIOLATION: Theft, Trespassing into Motor Vehicle

VICTIM: Andrew Mahoney and others

AGE: Andrew- 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/28/25, Vermont State Police fielded several reports of cars being broken into in Franklin, in the area of Square Rd. and Main St. This is an active investigation. State Police are looking to identify the person in the attached photo. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Corporal Marchand at 802-524-5993.