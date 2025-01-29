Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Theft, Trespassing into Motor Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  25A2000673 and several others

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Corporal Adam Marchand                           

STATION:           St. Albans          

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  1/28/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: Square Rd. and Main St., Franklin

VIOLATION:  Theft, Trespassing into Motor Vehicle

 

ACCUSED:      Unknown                                          

 

VICTIM:  Andrew Mahoney and others

AGE: Andrew- 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Franklin, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 1/28/25, Vermont State Police fielded several reports of cars being broken into in Franklin, in the area of Square Rd. and Main St.  This is an active investigation.  State Police are looking to identify the person in the attached photo.  Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Corporal Marchand at 802-524-5993.

 

 

 

