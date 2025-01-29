St. Albans Barracks // Theft, Trespassing into Motor Vehicle
CASE#: 25A2000673 and several others
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 1/28/25
INCIDENT LOCATION: Square Rd. and Main St., Franklin
VIOLATION: Theft, Trespassing into Motor Vehicle
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Andrew Mahoney and others
AGE: Andrew- 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/28/25, Vermont State Police fielded several reports of cars being broken into in Franklin, in the area of Square Rd. and Main St. This is an active investigation. State Police are looking to identify the person in the attached photo. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Corporal Marchand at 802-524-5993.
