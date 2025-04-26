Williston Barracks / Ignition Interlock Device & DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1002882
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ahmed Sharif
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 04/26/2025 at 0034 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15 / Campus Rd.
TOWN: Colchester
VIOLATIONS: DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction
ACCUSED: Chad M. Limoge
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 26, 2025, at approximately 0034 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on VT Route 15 near the intersection of Campus Rd. in the Town of Colchester. The operator was identified as Chad M. Limoge (38) of Colchester, Vermont. Investigation revealed Limoge’s Vermont driver’s license was criminally suspended and required to have an ignition interlock device installed in the vehicle. Further investigation revealed there was no ignition interlock device installed in Limoge’s vehicle.
Limoge was taken into custody and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Limoge was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County court on June 6, 2025, at 0830 hours in Burlington.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/06/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden County, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ahmed Sharif
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111
Legal Disclaimer:
