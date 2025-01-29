Enhancing Emergency Communications Systems
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $55 million would be awarded to 57 counties and New York City to bolster the State’s emergency response and communications systems through two grants — a $45 million grant under the State Interoperable Communications Formula Grant Program and a $10 million grant under the Public Safety Answering Point Grant Program. Both grant programs fall under the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant program, which provides reimbursement of funding to eligible counties in order to improve their emergency communication systems, and allocate funding to further enhance public safety call-taking and dispatching abilities. The combined $55 million is set to deliver upgrades to the State’s public safety answering points and communications system. Funding will assist counties as they buy new equipment, upgrade their technology and improve training, and will encourage the development of Next Generation 911 technologies.
“Ensuring the safety of New Yorkers is my top priority, and a reliable emergency dispatch system is critical for getting first responders where they’re needed — fast,” Governor Hochul said. “This additional funding will strengthen emergency communications across the State, helping counties upgrade technology, improve training and enhance their response capabilities. I remain committed to advancing public safety efforts year after year, ensuring every community has the resources it needs and deserves.”
Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Communication is key during emergencies and these grants will help communities across New York State get training and maintain and improve their systems. The professionals who take emergency calls and dispatch emergency responders are the first line of assistance, and we want to help ensure they have the tools they need.”
Executive Director of New York State Association of Counties Stephen J. Acquario said, “Counties applaud Governor Hochul for her continued priority emphasis on providing emergency 9-1-1 communication grants to counties. This funding is critical so that county based 911 systems can invest in modern technology and infrastructure to ensure our residents have access to emergency services.”
The State Interoperable Communications Formula Grant (SICG-Formula) focuses on minimizing gaps in interoperable communications by aligning technology acquisitions with its operational use by first responders, providing the foundation necessary to accomplish a high level of interoperability.
The grant allows the State to reimburse eligible expenses that aid localities in sustaining and improving communications systems and components, training and exercises, and governance structures. It also supports county public safety organizations in enhancing emergency response, improving capability and performance results from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) National Emergency Communications Plan, improving operating procedures and infrastructure development, and addressing SAFECOM guidance from the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
The SICG Formula grant awards announced today are below:
|County
|Award Amount
|County
|Award Amount
|Albany
|$1,175,916
|Niagara
|$788,111
|Allegany
|$736,507
|Oneida
|$759,816
|Broome
|$890,183
|Onondaga
|$1,111,103
|Cattaraugus
|$640,674
|Ontario
|$577,913
|Cayuga
|$705,292
|Orange
|$869,382
|Chautauqua
|$643,479
|Orleans
|$501,156
|Chemung
|$498,210
|Oswego
|$794,392
|Chenango
|$494,618
|Otsego
|$715,946
|Clinton
|$639,814
|Putnam
|$422,645
|Columbia
|$446,381
|Rensselaer
|$730,577
|Cortland
|$786,336
|Rockland
|$758,386
|Delaware
|$667,382
|Saratoga
|$766,246
|Dutchess
|$526,279
|Schenectady
|$609,599
|Erie
|$1,187,283
|Schoharie
|$475,133
|Essex
|$826,549
|Schuyler
|$407,932
|Franklin
|$653,016
|Seneca
|$391,399
|Fulton
|$488,828
|St. Lawrence
|$798,892
|Genesee
|$682,571
|Steuben
|$748,369
|Greene
|$456,547
|Suffolk
|$893,700
|Hamilton
|$561,551
|Sullivan
|$637,453
|Herkimer
|$670,415
|Tioga
|$410,016
|Jefferson
|$739,206
|Tompkins
|$627,501
|Lewis
|$665,538
|Ulster
|$552,845
|Livingston
|$609,127
|Warren
|$492,667
|Madison
|$720,342
|Washington
|$773,600
|Monroe
|$1,420,159
|Wayne
|$484,283
|Montgomery
|$407,620
|Westchester
|$646,033
|Nassau
|$887,854
|Wyoming
|$443,244
|New York City
|$6,615,112
|Yates
|$368,872
The Public Safety Answering Point Operations Grant (PSAP) is noncompetitive and allocates money by a formula which distributes funding to awardees based on several varying criteria, including operational scope, demographic elements, emergency services call metrics, deployment of new technology, and adherence with State and national guidelines for emergency communications.
The grant supports an awardee's existing operations and encourages the development of Next Generation 911 (NG911) technologies and the Geographic Information System (GIS) data needed for NG911. The PSAP grant also promotes the development of operational and procedural efficiencies and overall collaboration between different jurisdictions, such as other counties and state agencies.
The PSAP grant awards announced today are below:
|County
|Award Amount
|County
|Award Amount
|Albany
|$235,855
|Niagara
|$182,545
|Allegany
|$127,563
|Oneida
|$205,204
|Broome
|$221,995
|Onondaga
|$202,864
|Cattaraugus
|$156,861
|Ontario
|$213,167
|Cayuga
|$213,957
|Orange
|$151,513
|Chautauqua
|$167,574
|Orleans
|$104,727
|Chemung
|$213,276
|Oswego
|$181,122
|Chenango
|$165,794
|Otsego
|$173,737
|Clinton
|$150,227
|Putnam
|$108,883
|Columbia
|$159,118
|Rensselaer
|$186,187
|Cortland
|$194,635
|Rockland
|$176,964
|Delaware
|$165,193
|Saratoga
|$118,926
|Dutchess
|$154,993
|Schenectady
|$175,333
|Erie
|$202,408
|Schoharie
|$114,623
|Essex
|$223,942
|Schuyler
|$183,578
|Franklin
|$152,412
|Seneca
|$160,865
|Fulton
|$159,119
|St. Lawrence
|$209,055
|Genesee
|$211,687
|Steuben
|$175,667
|Greene
|$143,466
|Suffolk
|$189,488
|Hamilton
|$163,770
|Sullivan
|$155,955
|Herkimer
|$199,901
|Tioga
|$109,805
|Jefferson
|$188,735
|Tompkins
|$136,192
|Lewis
|$229,558
|Ulster
|$151,993
|Livingston
|$168,455
|Warren
|$165,940
|Madison
|$153,681
|Washington
|$147,298
|Monroe
|$229,967
|Wayne
|$180,950
|Montgomery
|$178,052
|Westchester
|$156,766
|Nassau
|$126,372
|Wyoming
|$116,975
|New York City
|$205,078
|Yates
|$200,034
Both the SICG-Formula and PSAP grant programs directly support local emergency response capabilities and promote interoperability for public safety agencies throughout the State.
About DHSES
The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination, and support to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate disasters and other emergencies. For more information, follow @NYSDHSES on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, or visit dhses.ny.gov.
