Enhancing Emergency Communications Systems

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $55 million would be awarded to 57 counties and New York City to bolster the State’s emergency response and communications systems through two grants — a $45 million grant under the State Interoperable Communications Formula Grant Program and a $10 million grant under the Public Safety Answering Point Grant Program. Both grant programs fall under the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant program, which provides reimbursement of funding to eligible counties in order to improve their emergency communication systems, and allocate funding to further enhance public safety call-taking and dispatching abilities. The combined $55 million is set to deliver upgrades to the State’s public safety answering points and communications system. Funding will assist counties as they buy new equipment, upgrade their technology and improve training, and will encourage the development of Next Generation 911 technologies.

“Ensuring the safety of New Yorkers is my top priority, and a reliable emergency dispatch system is critical for getting first responders where they’re needed — fast,” Governor Hochul said. “This additional funding will strengthen emergency communications across the State, helping counties upgrade technology, improve training and enhance their response capabilities. I remain committed to advancing public safety efforts year after year, ensuring every community has the resources it needs and deserves.”

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Communication is key during emergencies and these grants will help communities across New York State get training and maintain and improve their systems. The professionals who take emergency calls and dispatch emergency responders are the first line of assistance, and we want to help ensure they have the tools they need.”

Executive Director of New York State Association of Counties Stephen J. Acquario said, “Counties applaud Governor Hochul for her continued priority emphasis on providing emergency 9-1-1 communication grants to counties. This funding is critical so that county based 911 systems can invest in modern technology and infrastructure to ensure our residents have access to emergency services.”

The State Interoperable Communications Formula Grant (SICG-Formula) focuses on minimizing gaps in interoperable communications by aligning technology acquisitions with its operational use by first responders, providing the foundation necessary to accomplish a high level of interoperability.

The grant allows the State to reimburse eligible expenses that aid localities in sustaining and improving communications systems and components, training and exercises, and governance structures. It also supports county public safety organizations in enhancing emergency response, improving capability and performance results from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) National Emergency Communications Plan, improving operating procedures and infrastructure development, and addressing SAFECOM guidance from the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The SICG Formula grant awards announced today are below:

County Award Amount County Award Amount
Albany $1,175,916 Niagara $788,111
Allegany $736,507 Oneida $759,816
Broome $890,183 Onondaga $1,111,103
Cattaraugus $640,674 Ontario $577,913
Cayuga $705,292 Orange $869,382
Chautauqua $643,479 Orleans $501,156
Chemung $498,210 Oswego $794,392
Chenango $494,618 Otsego $715,946
Clinton $639,814 Putnam $422,645
Columbia $446,381 Rensselaer $730,577
Cortland $786,336 Rockland $758,386
Delaware $667,382 Saratoga $766,246
Dutchess $526,279 Schenectady $609,599
Erie $1,187,283 Schoharie $475,133
Essex $826,549 Schuyler $407,932
Franklin $653,016 Seneca $391,399
Fulton $488,828 St. Lawrence $798,892
Genesee $682,571 Steuben $748,369
Greene $456,547 Suffolk $893,700
Hamilton $561,551 Sullivan $637,453
Herkimer $670,415 Tioga $410,016
Jefferson $739,206 Tompkins $627,501
Lewis $665,538 Ulster $552,845
Livingston $609,127 Warren $492,667
Madison $720,342 Washington $773,600
Monroe $1,420,159 Wayne $484,283
Montgomery $407,620 Westchester $646,033
Nassau $887,854 Wyoming $443,244
New York City $6,615,112 Yates $368,872


The Public Safety Answering Point Operations Grant (PSAP) is noncompetitive and allocates money by a formula which distributes funding to awardees based on several varying criteria, including operational scope, demographic elements, emergency services call metrics, deployment of new technology, and adherence with State and national guidelines for emergency communications.

The grant supports an awardee's existing operations and encourages the development of Next Generation 911 (NG911) technologies and the Geographic Information System (GIS) data needed for NG911. The PSAP grant also promotes the development of operational and procedural efficiencies and overall collaboration between different jurisdictions, such as other counties and state agencies.

The PSAP grant awards announced today are below:

County Award Amount County Award Amount
Albany $235,855 Niagara $182,545
Allegany $127,563 Oneida $205,204
Broome $221,995 Onondaga $202,864
Cattaraugus $156,861 Ontario $213,167
Cayuga $213,957 Orange $151,513
Chautauqua $167,574 Orleans $104,727
Chemung $213,276 Oswego $181,122
Chenango $165,794 Otsego $173,737
Clinton $150,227 Putnam $108,883
Columbia $159,118 Rensselaer $186,187
Cortland $194,635 Rockland $176,964
Delaware $165,193 Saratoga $118,926
Dutchess $154,993 Schenectady $175,333
Erie $202,408 Schoharie $114,623
Essex $223,942 Schuyler $183,578
Franklin $152,412 Seneca $160,865
Fulton $159,119 St. Lawrence $209,055
Genesee $211,687 Steuben $175,667
Greene $143,466 Suffolk $189,488
Hamilton $163,770 Sullivan $155,955
Herkimer $199,901 Tioga $109,805
Jefferson $188,735 Tompkins $136,192
Lewis $229,558 Ulster $151,993
Livingston $168,455 Warren $165,940
Madison $153,681 Washington $147,298
Monroe $229,967 Wayne $180,950
Montgomery $178,052 Westchester $156,766
Nassau $126,372 Wyoming $116,975
New York City $205,078 Yates $200,034


Both the SICG-Formula and PSAP grant programs directly support local emergency response capabilities and promote interoperability for public safety agencies throughout the State.

About DHSES

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination, and support to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate disasters and other emergencies. For more information, follow @NYSDHSES on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, or visit dhses.ny.gov.

