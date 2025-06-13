Video, Audio, & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Delivers Remarks at Memorial Service for Representative Charles B. Rangel

Earlier today, Governor Hochul delivered remarks at a memorial service for Representative Charles B. Rangel. He passed away at the age of 94 on May 26th. Born in Harlem, Representative Rangel dedicated his life to public service beginning in 1970 — when he was first elected to Congress — and retiring in 2016. His 46 years in Congress led him to become the ninth-longest serving in the House, where he backed the Affordable Care Act, the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and sponsored more than 40 pieces of legislation that became law.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

I want to acknowledge the presence of so many who traveled to be here — not to mourn Charlie — but to celebrate an extraordinary life. Thank you. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. President Bill Clinton has joined us as well, and countless members of the Rangel family and members of Congress. Past and present elected officials.

Charlie was a giant in American life. He was a warrior from back in his days on the battlefield, hence the military designation here today. But he was a warrior for justice and such a proud, proud son of Harlem. I feel the presence of Harlem in this room today? Anyone from Harlem out there? Yeah, I thought so. I could feel it. I could feel the spirit of Harlem that lives through all of us.

When I was a young Attorney on the staff of a congressman and Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan — already Charlie Rangel had made a name for himself. He was that cool congressman from Harlem that everybody knew his name and revered him. And I watched him as he had a title with great power, but that wasn't who Charlie was.

He wanted to use the power of his position to do good for others, and he put a glaring spotlight on the needs of his beloved Harlem and other communities that needed help. So when I arrived as a member of Congress — his 40th year. He was the dean of our delegation. He said, “You're now part of our family, sister. And I'm going to take care of you.” And he did.

When I later ran for state office, he made sure I met everybody. He gave me that Charlie Rangel seal of approval — whether it's biscuits as Sylvia's, or walking the streets of Lenox Avenue. He was there for me and he stood up for me time and time again.

And I thought of him yesterday, as I went through a grueling eight hours of testimony before the political theater that has now become our Congress. I thought of Charlie because I knew I'd be here today and I said, “What would Charlie do?” And I just harnessed his cool, right? “Just keep your cool. Don't let them get to you. Don't get under your skin.” And I thought of what he'd want me to do, and he'd want me to stand up and be a loud voice of the people he spoke for, and I’d do it despite the hatred that was spewed against people who came to our country looking for a better life. I stood up and showed them what New York values were, what Harlem values were, what Charlie Rangel values were.

Charlie once said, “Leadership is not about the next election. It's about the next generation.” And that's why knowing his love of CUNY and every time I saw him, my pockets were a little lighter and the money went to CUNY. So I know how passionate he was.

I said, “Let's keep his name alive at his beloved institution and have 20 CUNY graduate students each year.” Named in scholarships, the Charlie Rangel Public Service Scholarship. Let's get it going next fall. So the next generation knows his story, his influence, and how he used the power of his position. I think that'll be a lasting tribute to Charlie and Alma Rangel’s shared commitment between quality and justice for all.

I also think it's important that we immortalize his name and that's why I'm working with Mayor Adams and Speaker Adams and my team to ensure that there is a street — a prominent street — in Harlem that bears the name “Charlie Rangel Way,” reminding people of the Charlie Rangel way and how he conducted himself and how he was undeterred against the forces of evil and he stood up time and time again. That is the legacy that has been bestowed on all of us.

We must leave here today deciding, are we going to pick up that mantle of leadership? Are we going to cower in the face of what is happening to our country as we speak. Not just in Washington, but in cities like New York and Los Angeles? Charlie wants us to fight back, and we will.

Thank you everyone. Let's do it in Charlie's name. God bless all of you.