Governor Hochul Marches in the Buffalo Juneteenth Parade

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul participated in the 2025 Buffalo Juneteenth Parade.

B-ROLL of the Governor greeting parade goers is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor's Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Happy Juneteenth everyone. So great to be back in my wonderful hometown of Buffalo, New York. Let's give it up for Buffalo.

For 160 years, we've been acknowledging the liberation from enslaved peoples who had to wait two more years than the rest of the nation for their freedom from President Lincoln after the Emancipation Proclamation. But I ask you here today, what does freedom look like in this country in 2025, all these years later?

Are people still free to live where they want and get the best education for their kids and get the jobs they want? No, there are still institutional barriers to that freedom, and that's why we stand up against an oppressive government in Washington, and all across our country people are having No Kings parades and events and celebrations.

Today, I'm proud to be here in Buffalo with the real king and queen of our parade. Please stand up. You honor them and no other kings. Frank Merriweather is our Grand Marshall. Let's give a round of applause to Frank Merriweather, our great Grand Marshall. All the way from New York City, we have the one and only great Attorney General Tish James. Our mayor, Chris Scanlon is here. Let's give it up for the Mayor. And still doing the people's work in Albany, but came here for this special event, the Majority Leader of the New York State Assembly, Crystal Peoples-Stokes for an amazing job. Give it up for our Senator, Sean Ryan, has joined us. Senator April Baskin is here. Reverend Dennis Mull, our pastor.

Listen, my friends, today, we celebrate, but we'll not lose in our hearts and our minds — our 10 brothers and sisters, we lost just three horrible years ago. I remember marching this parade just a few weeks after that blood bath that captivated the world, and they saw what happened when we saw racism and hatred come to a full force right here in our Tops. But just a few weeks later, we stood together, didn't we?

We stood together and we were strong, and we stood up with this sense of resilience that it defined the people of our country and this nation and this city for 160 years of liberation, and that resilience — that defiant spirit goes on when we are under attack today. So onward and upward, we fight in the names of the ancestors.

Thank you, everyone.